Zoom Diallo's Gonzaga visit: Top player in Washington soaks in atmosphere at McCarthey Athletic Center

Check out video and photos of Diallo at Gonzaga's win over Portland

SPOKANE - It was a good night to have the best high school player in the state of Washington in town.

Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Curtis High School and the No. 1 ranked class of 2024 boys basketball prospect in Washington, was in attendance on an official visit for Gonzaga’s dominant 115-75 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

A five-star prospect, Diallo trimmed his list of potential colleges down to six earlier this week. The final six are Gonzaga, Florida State, Kansas, Arizona, USC and Washington.

Diallo led Curtis to a Washington (WIAA) Class 4A state championship last season, and has been a key factor in the Vikings being ranked No. 3 in the most recent SBLive Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Check out photos of Diallo taking in the atmosphere at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday night:

(All photos by Erik Smith)

Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs2
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs1
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs9
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs3
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs4
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs5
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs6
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs7
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs8
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs10
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs11

Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs9
