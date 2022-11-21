Skip to main content

Look: Photo gallery from Gonzaga's win over Kentucky at Spokane Arena

Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's 88-72 victory over Kentucky

SPOKANE - The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats 88-72 Sunday night at the Spokane Arena.

Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 24 points, Drew Timme had 22 and Julian Strawther racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Zags led wire to wire on Sunday night.

Photographer Erik Smith was courtside at the Spokane Arena capturing images from the game. Check out his photos from Gonzaga's big win:

PHOTO GALLERY: GONZAGA 88, KENTUCKY 72

(All photos by Erik Smith)

