Photo gallery: Gonzaga beats Eastern Oregon by 78 points

The Zags shot 70.8% from the field and made 9-of-18 from 3-point range

SPOKANE, Wash. - Seven Gonzaga players scored in double figures - led by Drew Timme's 18 points - as the Bulldogs rolled to a 120-42 win over NAIA Eastern Oregon on Wednesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“Well thank god we finally took care of a team we’re supposed to like that,” said Timme after the game. “Tired of playing barnburner with NIU, Kent (State) and Montana. It was nice for all of us to play well.”

Check out photos from No. 10 Gonzaga's win:

PHOTO GALLERY: GONZAGA 120, EASTERN OREGON 42

(All photos by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports)

