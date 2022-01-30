Skip to main content
Photogallery: Gonzaga Beats Portland 104-72

Photos Courtesy of Erik Smith

In record-setting fashion, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs flew by the Portland Pilots, 104-72, Saturday evening in the McCarthy Athletic Center. Andrew Nembhard led the way with 22 points while knocking down four of the Bulldogs’ 18 3-pointers, a McCarthy Athletic Center record.

The Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) were coming off the heels of a dominant win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday. With the win over Portland, it marks the sixth straight 6-0 start to WCC play and 64th straight win at home.

For the Pilots (11-10, 2-4 WCC), the new era of UP basketball has gotten off to a rocky start under first-year head coach Shantay Liggins. A strong showing in the nonconference slate has not translated to success in WCC play, albeit COVID-19 postponements have not helped the cause.

 Thursday’s win over Pacific marked the Pilots first home conference game of the season and have now dropped three of their last four games.

Check out a gallery of photos from the game courtesy of Erik Smith and be sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation wherever you get your podcasts. 

Photos

