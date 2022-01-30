Photogallery: Gonzaga Beats Portland 104-72

In record-setting fashion, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs flew by the Portland Pilots, 104-72, Saturday evening in the McCarthy Athletic Center. Andrew Nembhard led the way with 22 points while knocking down four of the Bulldogs’ 18 3-pointers, a McCarthy Athletic Center record.

The Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) were coming off the heels of a dominant win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday. With the win over Portland, it marks the sixth straight 6-0 start to WCC play and 64th straight win at home.

For the Pilots (11-10, 2-4 WCC), the new era of UP basketball has gotten off to a rocky start under first-year head coach Shantay Liggins. A strong showing in the nonconference slate has not translated to success in WCC play, albeit COVID-19 postponements have not helped the cause.

Thursday’s win over Pacific marked the Pilots first home conference game of the season and have now dropped three of their last four games.

