Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Win CFP National Championship

SI Staff|
Fernando Mendoza capped a Heisman Trophy season with Indiana’s first football national title.
Fernando Mendoza capped a Heisman Trophy season with Indiana’s first football national title. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Star quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Indiana pulled off one of the unlikeliest turnaround in sports history Monday night, beating Miami 27-21 to win the College Football Playoff national championship. Sports Illustrated was on site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to capture the thrilling comeback. Here are some of our favorite images from the CFP national championship game.

Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza threw 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards in Indiana’s national championship victory over Miami. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
NCAA Football: 2026 College Football ChampionshipMiami Hurricanes vs. Indiana HoosiersHard Rock Stadium/ Miami Gardens, FL
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Miami quarterback Carson Beck
Indiana’s defense forced a key interception against Miami quarterback Carson Beck in the game’s final moments. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker
Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker recorded one tackle in the CFP national title game. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Coach Curt Cignetti
Coach Curt Cignetti led Indiana to an undefeated season at 16-0. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Indiana football player at CFP national title game
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Fernando Mendoza
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Kaelon Black
Indiana second-string running back Kaelon Black had some great runs against Miami. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Fernando Mendoza
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Fernando Mendoza
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Indiana Hoosiers Hard Rock Stadium/ Miami Gardens, FL
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Fernando Mendoza
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. led both teams in receptions (5) and receiving yards (71). | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Indiana won its first college football national championship Monday night.
Indiana won its first college football national championship Monday night. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Fernando Mendoza celebrated with his father on the field.
Fernando Mendoza celebrated with his father on the field. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Indiana football team celebrates after winning the national championship.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Indiana postgame after winning the national championship
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue for Indiana football is on sale now.
Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue for Indiana football is on sale now. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

