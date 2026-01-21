Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Win CFP National Championship

Star quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Indiana pulled off one of the
unlikeliest turnaround in sports history Monday night, beating Miami 27-21 to win the College Football Playoff national championship. Sports Illustrated was on site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to capture the thrilling comeback. Here are some of our favorite images from the CFP national championship game. Fernando Mendoza threw 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards in Indiana's national championship victory over Miami. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Indiana's defense forced a key interception against Miami quarterback Carson Beck in the game's final moments. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker recorded one tackle in the CFP national title game. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Coach Curt Cignetti led Indiana to an undefeated season at 16-0. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Indiana second-string running back Kaelon Black had some great runs against Miami. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. led both teams in receptions (5) and receiving yards (71). | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Indiana won its first college football national championship Monday night. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Fernando Mendoza celebrated with his father on the field. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Sports Illustrated's commemorative issue for Indiana football is on sale now. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated