Photo gallery: Chet Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga to 78-72 win over USF Dons

A little adversity can bring out a team’s willingness to fight and battle. The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) experienced just that in their 78-62 win over the San Francisco Dons (15-4, 2-2 WCC) Thursday night in Spokane.

Powered by Chet Holmgren’s 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, the Zags overcame a slow start to finish strong against one of the premier teams in the WCC.

Gonzaga Nation's photography department gets you inside the action like no one else can.

(All photos by Erik Smith)