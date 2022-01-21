Skip to main content
Photo gallery: Chet Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga to 78-72 win over USF Dons

Powered by Chet Holmgren’s 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks, the Zags overcame a slow start to improve to 15-2

A little adversity can bring out a team’s willingness to fight and battle. The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) experienced just that in their 78-62 win over the San Francisco Dons (15-4, 2-2 WCC) Thursday night in Spokane. 

Powered by Chet Holmgren’s 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, the Zags overcame a slow start to finish strong against one of the premier teams in the WCC. 

Gonzaga Nation's photography department gets you inside the action like no one else can. 

(All photos by Erik Smith)

Photos: Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62

Exclusive photos of Gonzaga's win over USF 

San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith53
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith51
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith55
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith52
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith58
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith68
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith72
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith61
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith63
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith67
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith75
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith81
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith80
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith77
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith79
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith73
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith69
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith76
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith82
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith78
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith86
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith83
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith84
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith46
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith50
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith49
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith87
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith47
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith85

