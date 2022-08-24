Chet Holmgren to undergo tests for foot injury

Oklahoma City Thunder and Gonzaga basketball fans alike winced after Shams Charania reported that Chet Holmgren is feared to have suffered ligament damage in his foot. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft suffered the injury while playing in The CrawSover Pro-Am last weekend.

As Lakers’ star Lebron James drives to the hoop, Holmgren appears to have step awkwardly in his defense. He’d leave the game before it was later cancelled due to condensation on the court caused by humidity and the large crowd in attendance.

The 20-year-old is set to undergo tests on his foot, according to an OKC spokesperson.

“Chet is in the process of undergoing evaluation, and when we have an update, we will communicate,” the spokesperson told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

OKC is set to kick off the preseason on Oct. 3 against Denver before taking on Dallas (Oct. 5) and San Antonio (Oct. 13). The Thunder travel to Holmgren’s home state of Minnesota for its first regular season game on Oct. 19.

Throughout the summer, fans and analysts alike have been impressed with the 7-footer from Minnesota. He averaged 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game in five Summer League games.

In his lone season as a Zag, Holmgren was a consensus second-team All-American choice and took home the WCC Defensive Player of the Year Award. His 3.7 blocks per game was fourth most in college basketball, as he posted the best defensive rating (78.7) in the nation.

This article will be updated as more information is public.