Former Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard continues impressive NBA rookie season with buzzer-beater

As a second-round pick on a team that many expected to purge into rebuild mode, Andrew Nembhard’s impact on a young and frisky Indiana Pacers squad has steadily grown since opening night.

After coming off the bench to start the season, the former Gonzaga men's basketball point guard started six games for the Pacers and averaged 8.7 points per game on 55.6% shooting from the field, including 52.9% from deep in those outings.

A left knee bruise kept him out of the ensuing four games, but after Monday night’s thrilling performance in the clutch, there’s plenty of reason to believe the highest-paid second-round pick in NBA history will earn that money for the rest of his rookie campaign.

Down a score to the Los Angeles Lakers with time running out, Nembhard knocked down a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded with LeBron James bearing down on him, shocking the LA crowd and sending the Pacers bench into a frenzy.

''I think you stay calm (because) you work in the gym for those types of moments,'' Nembhard said postgame. ''You've just got to bring your confidence, and when it comes, you've just got to step up for the team in that way. I think it was a great team win. We had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys, and it was just my turn to step up in that moment.

Nembhard finished with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep for the Pacers, who overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Indiana used a 10-0 run to pull within single digits, followed by a 13-3 spurt to close the gap to one point with two minutes remaining.

Nembhard’s 25-footer completed the comeback to prevent the Pacers (12-8) from dropping back-to-back games.

Heralded as one of the best point guards in the country last season, the 22-year-old rookie’s basketball IQ was on display from his first game of the season when he scored 14 points to go with three rebounds and three assists. His most impressive performance came in his first start against the Pelicans when he scored 15 points and dished out five assists in the victory.

Through 16 games, Nembhard has averaged seven points, three assists and 2.3 rebounds per outing while shooting 45.2% from the field.