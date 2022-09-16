Former Zag David Stockton signs contract with Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers signed David Stockton two weeks after he was acquired by the team’s G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The former Gonzaga point guard and son of John Stockton will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp and unite with another ex-Zag, Andrew Nembhard.

Stockton, now in his ninth professional season, has held numerous stints in the NBA and G-League. Since going undrafted in 2014, the 31-year-old has spent time with six different organizations, most recently with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021 after being released by the Lakers two years prior. Stockton has appeared in six NBA games — three with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings.

His professional career also includes stops in Croatia, New Zealand, Germany and Puerto Rico.

As experienced as Stockton is, finding playing time on a Pacers team filled with young and talented guards will be a challenge but at least a spot on the roster isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The team acquired Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield in a trade with the Kings last season, while Chris Duarte and T.J. McConnell aren’t scheduled to be free agents until the 2025 offseason. After drafting Bennedict Mathurin and Nembhard in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Pacers are focusing on the future with their young core at the forefront of the rebuild.

If the Pacers decide to retain Stockton going into the 2022-23 season, he’d add depth and a veteran presence to the Pacers’ locker room.

Last season, Stockton averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 14 games with Memphis’ G-League affiliate team.