How to Watch, What to Expect From Holmgren and Nembhard this Summer

It hasn’t been two weeks since they were drafted, but Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard are already getting their first tastes of pro basketball in the NBA Summer League. Both former Zags are expected to receive heavy playing time for their respective squads while setting the foundation for their own development. From adjusting to the pace to meshing with new teammates, the coming weeks will be all about learning, adapting and of course, winning.

Schedules

Holmgren’s Thunder is set to play in two installments of summer play, starting with the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 5-7. Four teams (Jazz, Grizzlies, 76ers and Thunder) will play three games each in the round-robin showcase, starting with Memphis vs. Philadelphia on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST. Here’s a look at OKC’s schedule over the next three days:

- Tuesday, July 5: Thunder vs. Jazz, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN

- Wednesday, July 6: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 4 p.m. PST, ESPN 2

- Thursday, July 7: Thunder vs. 76ers, 3 p.m. PST, NBA TV

Then it’s off to Las Vegas for the NBA 2k23 Summer League, which runs from July 7-17, and features all 30 teams and a playoff scenario. Each team will play four games before the two best records square off in the championship game on July 17, while the remaining 28 teams play a fifth game. All games over the 11-day span can be watched on NBA TV or ESPN networks.

Here’s a look at OKC’s schedule in Las Vegas:

- Saturday, July 9: Thunder vs. Rockets, 5 p.m. PST, ESPN 2

- Monday, July 11: Thunder vs. Magic, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN

- Wednesday, July 13: Thunder vs. Kings, 5 p.m. PST, NBA TV

- Friday, July 15: Thunder vs. Warriors, 4 p.m. PST, ESPN

- Game 5 TBD

Meanwhile, Nembhard and the Pacers have their eyes solely set on Las Vegas. Here’s a glance at Indiana’s summer slate:

- Friday, July 8: Pacers vs. Hornets, 3 p.m. PST, ESPN 2

- Sunday, July 10: Pacers vs. Kings, Noon PST, ESPN

- Tuesday July 12: Pacers vs. Pistons, 6 p.m. PST, NBA TV

- Friday: July 15: Pacers vs. Wizards, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN2

- Game 5 TBD

Expectations

Given all the buzz and attention generated over the last year, all eyes will surely be on Holmgren whenever he suits up to play. Not only does he carry the burden of being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, but analysts, scouts and fans alike are all curious as to how the 7-footer’s body will hold up at the professional level. Eight total games against fellow rookies and some sophomore players aren’t going to answer those concerns, but nonetheless, opposing big men might hunt Holmgren to test his stability and strength underneath the basket.

Even with all the attention, though, expectations should be conservative for the Minnesota native. The Thunder have a plethora of young, raw talent on roster, including three other rookies from the 2022 NBA draft in Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams from Santa Clara and Jaylin Williams from Arkansas. There are only so many valuable reps to go around in a short window, which means Holmgren’s touches and counting numbers might not be as eye-popping as some would expect.

His ability to protect the rim and block shots should be apparent from the get-go. Holmgren proved he has the “basketball strength” necessary to deter opponents from challenging him in the paint. Because of his size and feel for the game, don’t be shocked if he breaks out a coast-to-coast fastbreak after an emphatic rejection from time to time, a sight Zags fans got used to seeing last season. Those “wow” plays should help generate easy offense and help Holmgren settle into a rhythm.

As for Nembhard, he won’t garner the same publicity as his former teammate will as a second-round pick, but he probably couldn’t care less. He dominated at the NBA draft combine in front of a few scouts and coaches in attendance, putting up 26 points and 11 assists in one scrimmage. It’s unfair to expect the 22-year-old to replicate that performance in Las Vegas, although the added floor spacing and talent should bode well for him throughout his career.

Nembhard makes up for his lack of athleticism with a high basketball IQ and passing vision that was second to none in college basketball last season. With talented shooters like Bennedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte on the wing, along with Isaiah Jackson and Kendall Brown as pick-and-roll options, there could be a few double-digit assist games over the next two weeks for Nembhard. At the very least, he’ll manage the offense without much mistake.