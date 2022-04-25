Gonzaga eyes backcourt studs Yates and Hunter

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain persistent in acquiring backcourt depth, as four-star recruit Wesley Yates III and Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter have received legitimate interest from the program.

Yates III, a 6-foot-4 guard from Beaumont, Texas, took to Twitter on Monday to announce the offer he received from the Bulldogs.

A top-40 recruit in the 2023 class according to 247sports.com, Yates showed he can take over a game at any point as a strong-bodied volume scorer with a tendency to be a streaky shooter from deep. As a playmaker, he can handle primary on-ball duties but will most likely thrive as a secondary ball-handler in college. His frame allows him to play a physical style of defense.

As a junior, Yates averaged 19.7 points, four rebounds and a team-high 2.8 steals per game while leading the Timberwolves to the 5A state championship.

The Zags are the third school in the last 10 days to offer Yates a scholarship, and it could be a while before he makes his decision.

However, GU could still receive an immediate boost in the backcourt with Tyrese Hunter’s impending decision. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year listed Gonzaga among the six schools he’s considering transferring to, along with Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Texas and Purdue. The 6-foot guard announced he was leaving Iowa State last week.

Last season, Hunter averaged 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the Cyclones in their surprise run to the Sweet 16. While he didn’t post the most efficient season shooting the ball, he was a pest to opposing guards on the perimeter as he averaged 2 steals per game.

Both guards, albeit on two separate timelines, would provide depth to a GU backcourt that currently features Nolan Hickman, Dominick Harris and Hunter Sallis.