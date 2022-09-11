Zoom Diallo receives offer Gonzaga following unofficial visit

In an unofficial visit to Spokane over the weekend, four-star point guard Zoom Diallo announced on Twitter he received a scholarship offer from Gonzaga. The Tacoma native is the No. 1 ranked recruit in Washington State in the class of 2024 according to 247sports.

Along with the Zags, the 6-foot-4 Diallo has received offers from notable programs Kansas, UCLA, USC, Florida State, Arizona and Oregon State. In-state schools Washington and Washington State are in the mix as well in addition to San Francisco and Portland from the WCC.

As a sophomore at Curtis High School, Diallo averaged 17.8 points per game for the Vikings. Just as he did last year, he boosted his stock significantly over the spring and summer in the AAU circuits. Diallo showed out at the Section 7 Team Camp in Arizona before putting up 17 points and 7 assists per game at the UAA Finals in Chicago last July.

A strong guard with a solid feel for the game, it’s no wonder Diallo has been heavily pursued by the nation’s top programs over the last few months. Adam Finkelstein, director of scouting at 247Sports, described Diallo as someone who “has good pick-and-roll instincts and uses his body well both as a handler and a finisher, showing good balance and body control”.

“Diallo is a power guard with good positional size and strength, along with the early skill-set and feel for the game to match,” Finkelstein said. “He possesses natural competitiveness and tools that should ultimately translate on the defensive end of the floor as well.”

Picking up another ball-handler that can play on both ends of the floor would help bolster a backcourt that could look completely different in a year from now. In the case that Hunter Sallis and Nolan Hickman entertain the NBA draft, Dominick Harris and Malachi Smith remain to run the show. If Diallo can reach is potential and become a true playmaker like scouts have envisioned, he’d fit in perfectly with the projected guards on the roster.

Like with all future recruits though, fit and role are subject to change from current projections. 247Sports does like Gonzaga’s odds to land Diallo, listing his interest in the program as “warm”. No crystal ball predictions have been made, however.

In addition to Diallo, Gonzaga is also pursuing four-star guard Dedan Thomas and five-star small forward Carter Bryant. Both received offers from the Zags in July.