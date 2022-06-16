Three players who could breakout next season in the WCC

There have been a handful of memorable and talented players spread out across the WCC over the last few seasons. Former and current Zags alike occupy most of the list, but that doesn’t discount impactful guys from BYU, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco as of late. But there comes a point where the league hits a reset on yesterday’s stars so new ones can take over the league for the foreseeable future.

Here are three players in the WCC who could breakout next season.

Houston Mallette – Pepperdine

Mallette might not have been the headliner of the Waves’ stellar 2021 recruiting class that included four-star studs Maxwell Lewis and Mike Mitchell Jr., but that didn’t affect him during his first season in Malibu. The 6-foot-5 guard from Alameda, California, was Pepperdine’s go-to guy from day one, as he led the team in scoring, made field goals and win shares while starting all but three games.

As a spot-up shooter, Mallette received the bulk of his touches running off double-screens and finding open areas in the defense, a role that felt natural for him. He knocked down 38% of his attempts from deep on nearly six attempts per night, with 84% of those makes coming off an assist. Though he wasn’t asked to be a creator, he still showed off his shot-making ability through his high release and elevation, making it easier to rise over smaller defenders. Even then, Mallette showed he can lead the charge on a fastbreak and go coast-to-coast on occasion.

Without playmaking responsibilities thanks to Mitchell Jr., Mallette embraced a score-first mentality early on. From contested midrange jumpers to deep 3-pointers, there weren’t many shots that he was uncomfortable taking. As a result, his efficiency from a statistical standpoint took a hit, but it’s rare to see a freshman come in and be ultra-effective in that area anyway. More importantly, that confidence and mindset only expand his potential to grow as a bona fide bucket-getter in the WCC.

Still, Mallette has room to improve before becoming one of the conference’s best all-around scorers.

The lack of explosiveness as a ballhandler was apparent early on and furthered with ill-advised shot selection at times. Mallette doesn’t have a quick first-step, which made creating space and effective penetration that much more difficult. Less than 10% of his shot attempts came at the rim, the lowest mark on the team by far, as he was forced to settle for too many midrange jump shots. Developing a tighter handle would generate more open looks for himself and expand his attack to include all three levels.

There’s a good chance Mallette won’t be required to be the Waves’ primary playmaker with Mitchell Jr. in the lineup, but it’s still an area to develop. A mere 1.9 assists per game isn’t enough to keep the defense honest.

That all said, Pepperdine has a potential stud in Mallette for the future. The combination of size and shot making makes him a threat to go off on any given night. Now it comes down to being consistent, which can be achieved if he becomes more comfortable handling the rock.

Fousseyni Traore – BYU

Mark Pope has gushed over Traore’s potential since last fall, and for good reason. Though undersized for a center at 6-foot-6, he was still one of the premier rim protectors in the conference thanks to a gnarly 7-foot wingspan. His offensive game still needs polishing, but for someone who’s still new at basketball, he can grow as a player at an exponential rate in the coming years.

Even as a raw talent, Traore came up big for the Cougars last season. Injuries in the frontcourt midway through the season thrusted him into the starting center position, where he averaged 11 points and nine rebounds a night in 21 starts. Despite a rough stretch in January, Traore closed out the season on a high note, scoring in double figures in six of BYU’s last seven games including three double-doubles.

His feel for the game is on full display as an interior defender, where he excels at playing help side and ripping down missed shots. Though he had a tendency to foul, Traore still posted one of the best defensive seasons in the WCC, as he ranked in the top 10 for defensive rating and blocks while leading the league in total rebound percentage. In an expanded role, there’s a chance the Mali native could take home defensive player of the year honors sooner rather than later.

Offensively, though the numbers aren’t gaudy, Traore’s athleticism and touch shines in the pick-and-roll game. Outside of being a lob threat, he was more than capable of knocking down the 15-footer, where he converted on 50% of his attempts at a high volume (nearly half of his 213 total shot attempts). There’s still room for development here, especially as an on-ball screen setter where he sometimes struggled to create separation for his guards, but he was excellent as a slip screener, nonetheless.

Losing Caleb Lohner is a stinger, but Pope and Cougars’ fans should be ecstatic about handing the keys over to Traore. He won’t be the same scorer that Lohner was, but after recording one of the most efficient campaigns of any current WCC player, it’s clear Traore’s impact will be felt heavily on both ends of the floor. His feel and basketball IQ will continue to develop with reps.

Julian Strawther – Gonzaga

Strawther made noticeable strives in becoming an all-around player for the Zags last season, a trend that will only continue with a larger role in 2022-23. From a freshman that barely saw the floor to a full-time starter in year two, the Las Vegas native fit perfectly in his role as a spot-up shooter that could defend and play fast in transition. As a junior, there’s reason to believe he can have a Corey Kispert-like campaign and propel Gonzaga to another deep postseason run alongside Timme and company.

Physically, Strawther’s frame and athleticism puts him head and shoulders above other players at his position in the WCC. At 6-foot-7, he boasts the length to be a disruptive defender while also being extremely agile, proven by his 10.3 lane agility time at the NBA draft combine that ranked at the top of the class. His bounce isn’t anything crazy for today’s standards, but he can throw down a powerful dunk when given the opportunity.

Now it’s about making more opportunities for himself and using his athletic profile consistently. Because while his height is an advantage, Strawther’s handle and first step make it difficult for him to get by his defender. Just 28% of his shot attempts came at the rim last season, most of which were assisted anyway, and there were times where he didn’t look comfortable dribbling when facing pressure. A lot of these areas are a by-product of opportunity, especially on a loaded roster, but this season is Strawther’s chance to become a dominant three-level scorer.