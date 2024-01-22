G5 Players To Watch In The 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

The 2024 edition of the Reese’s Senior Bowl will feature 15 players from the Group of Five ranks. Several of them even have solid chances of being notable Day 2 selections in this spring’s NFL Draft.

With the added benefit of instruction from NFL coaches during the week of practice in Mobile, some may even be able to further elevate their professional potential. Here are the Group of Five names to watch in the February 3 All-Star game on NFL Network.

Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo - DB - 6'0", 196 lbs

Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan - DL - 6'3", 275 lbs

Eric Watts - UConn - DL - 6'5", 277 lbs

Javon Solomon - Troy - DL - 6' 2", 249 lbs

Jontrey Hunter - Georgia State - LB - 6' 2", 240 lbs

Tyrice Knight - UTEP - LB - 6' 2", 235 lbs

Christian Haynes - UConn - OL - 6' 2", 313 lbs

Ethan Driskell - Marshall - OL - 6' 9", 329 lbs

Michael Pratt - Tulane - QB - 6' 3", 220 lbs

Carter Bradley - South Alabama - QB - 6' 3", 216 lbs

Kimani Vidal - Troy - RB - 5' 8", 215 lbs

Rasheen Ali - Marshall - RB - 6' 0", 209 lbs

Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky - WR - 5' 11", 210 lbs

Jha'Quan Jackson - Tulane - WR - 5' 11", 185 lbs

Luke McCaffrey - Rice - WR - 6' 2", 195 lbs