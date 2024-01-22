G5 Players To Watch In The 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
The 2024 edition of the Reese’s Senior Bowl will feature 15 players from the Group of Five ranks. Several of them even have solid chances of being notable Day 2 selections in this spring’s NFL Draft.
With the added benefit of instruction from NFL coaches during the week of practice in Mobile, some may even be able to further elevate their professional potential. Here are the Group of Five names to watch in the February 3 All-Star game on NFL Network.
Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo - DB - 6'0", 196 lbs
Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan - DL - 6'3", 275 lbs
Eric Watts - UConn - DL - 6'5", 277 lbs
Javon Solomon - Troy - DL - 6' 2", 249 lbs
Jontrey Hunter - Georgia State - LB - 6' 2", 240 lbs
Tyrice Knight - UTEP - LB - 6' 2", 235 lbs
Christian Haynes - UConn - OL - 6' 2", 313 lbs
Ethan Driskell - Marshall - OL - 6' 9", 329 lbs
Michael Pratt - Tulane - QB - 6' 3", 220 lbs
Carter Bradley - South Alabama - QB - 6' 3", 216 lbs
Kimani Vidal - Troy - RB - 5' 8", 215 lbs
Rasheen Ali - Marshall - RB - 6' 0", 209 lbs
Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky - WR - 5' 11", 210 lbs
Jha'Quan Jackson - Tulane - WR - 5' 11", 185 lbs
Luke McCaffrey - Rice - WR - 6' 2", 195 lbs