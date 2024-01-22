Skip to main content
    G5 Players To Watch In The 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

    The 2024 edition of the Reese’s Senior Bowl will feature 15 players from the Group of Five ranks. Several of them even have solid chances of being notable Day 2 selections in this spring’s NFL Draft.

    With the added benefit of instruction from NFL coaches during the week of practice in Mobile, some may even be able to further elevate their professional potential. Here are the Group of Five names to watch in the February 3 All-Star game on NFL Network.

    Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo - DB - 6'0", 196 lbs

    Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan - DL - 6'3", 275 lbs

    Eric Watts - UConn - DL - 6'5", 277 lbs

    Javon Solomon - Troy  - DL - 6' 2", 249 lbs

    Jontrey Hunter - Georgia State - LB - 6' 2", 240 lbs

    Tyrice Knight - UTEP - LB - 6' 2", 235 lbs

    Christian Haynes - UConn - OL - 6' 2", 313 lbs

    Ethan Driskell - Marshall - OL - 6' 9", 329 lbs

    Michael Pratt - Tulane - QB - 6' 3", 220 lbs

    Carter Bradley - South Alabama - QB - 6' 3", 216 lbs

    Kimani Vidal - Troy - RB - 5' 8", 215 lbs

    Rasheen Ali - Marshall - RB - 6' 0", 209 lbs

    Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky - WR - 5' 11", 210 lbs

    Jha'Quan Jackson - Tulane - WR - 5' 11", 185 lbs

    Luke McCaffrey - Rice - WR - 6' 2", 195 lbs

