2026 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Watch List Raises Concerns For HBCU Football Players

A lack of representation on the Senior Bowl Watch List signals a concerning trend and deeper issue for scouting HBCU football talent...and the season has yet to kickoff!

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team offensive lineman Carson Vinson of Alabama A&M (76) spars with American team defensive lineman Kyle Kennard of South Carolina (9) during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team offensive lineman Carson Vinson of Alabama A&M (76) spars with American team defensive lineman Kyle Kennard of South Carolina (9) during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
A lack of representation on the Senior Bowl Watch List signals a concerning trend and deeper issue for scouting HBCU football talent.

The release of the first-ever Panini Senior Bowl Top 300 List today has sent shockwaves through FCS programs. Even more concerning is that the scouting department of the Senior Bowl committee acknowledged no HBCU football players.

Zach McKinnell of FCS Central on SI pointed out that only five FCS players were included:

• WR Bryce Lance (North Dakota State)

• QB Jaden Craig (Harvard)

• WR Max Tomczak (Youngstown State)

• CB Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)

• WR Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word)

Carson Vinson
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Darius Harris (47) and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Carson Vinson (71) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

An argument could be made against the Senior Bowl scouts for not including at least one or two prospects from HBCUs. However, one may question whether the inclusion was necessary for C'Kelby Givens (Southern) and Erick Hunter (Morgan State). They are two of the more recognizable names, being honored as the SWAC and MEAC Defensive Players of the Year.

Last season, Alabama A&M's offensive tackle, Carson Vinson, landed on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List. Vinson became the only HBCU player drafted. The Baltimore Ravens selected him as the 141st pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The advent of NIL funding, combined with the NCAA transfer portal, has created numerous new opportunities for HBCU players. Many of our star athletes have already transferred to Power 4 teams or FCS programs that offer more resources.

Ckelby Givens, Southern
Ckelby Givens, Southern / Southern Athletics

In contrast to the Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl's 1000 List included six players from the SWAC and MEAC:

• Florida A&M - Ashton Grable, OT (SWAC)

• Howard - Eden James, RB (MEAC), Noah Miles, EDGE (MEAC)

• Jackson State - Joanes Fortillen, WR (SWAC)

• Morgan State - Erick Hunter, LB (MEAC)

• Norfolk State - Kevon King, RB (MEAC)

• Southern - C'Kelby Givens, EDGE (SWAC)

Erick Hunter and C'Kelby Givens could strongly advocate for why a player from an HBCU deserves recognition. However, does this imply that unless an HBCU player has an outstanding season in 2025, they may not be drafted?

Have we done enough as HBCU coaches, conferences, sports information departments, and media to promote our student-athletes and ensure they receive national exposure among scouts and decision-makers?

Most people assume that professional league scouts recognize and appreciate the talent present in Black football programs, given that events like the HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl serve as prominent platforms for the players.

Erick Hunter - Morgan State Linebacker
Erick Hunter / MSU Athletics

Consider the case of undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Williams from Morgan State, who is impressing during this preseason with the Minnesota Vikings. His performance highlights that more can be done to market these young men and bring them to the attention of professional scouting departments.

The NFL stage is within reach for HBCU stars. Players like RB Ian Wheeler (Howard - Chicago), QB Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State/Colorado - Cleveland), and Rob McDaniel (Jackson State/Alcorn State - Washington), along with several other rookies and second-year players with HBCU ties, are making significant contributions during the NFL preseason.

As the new season kicks off on Saturday, we face an uphill battle. However, as these young student-athletes continue to develop, we — HBCU coaches, conferences, sports information departments, and media — must play our part in promoting their achievements through articles, broadcasts, and podcasts to advocate for them effectively.

Will our efforts succeed?

We shall see.

