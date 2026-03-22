Four HBCU Women’s Basketball Programs Exit Postseason With Respect & Grace

HOUSTON — Howard University, Southern University, Norfolk State, and Alcorn State women's basketball teams each lost in notable postseason games on Saturday. Howard played Ohio State, and Southern faced South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, while Norfolk State and Alcorn State played WNIT games against Loyola Chicago and South Alabama, respectively.

While opinions may vary, the achievements of our coaches, staff, and student-athletes in the postseason deserve recognition and commendation.

Black college athletics were represented on the national stage. No teams advanced, but their participation was a significant occasion for the HBCU community.

Here is how our HBCU women’s programs performed on Saturday.

Howard Bison head coach Ty Grace talks to guard April Edwards (15) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 21, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 14 Howard Bison vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes — NCAA Tournament, First Round

Final: Ohio State 75, Howard 54

Schottenstein Center | Columbus, Ohio



Howard University’s NCAA Tournament run concluded Saturday morning in Columbus. The Lady Bison started strong, but Ohio State’s depth and skill ultimately prevailed.

No. 14 Howard made its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance. This was its highest seed to date. The Bison competed in the first quarter, leading at several points. Ohio State ended the period on an 8-1 run to take a 20-15 lead, and Howard could not close the gap after that.

Ohio State extended its lead to 43-19 by halftime and maintained control, leading 62-36 after three quarters before securing a 75-54 victory.

Howard finished the season with a 26-8 record and a 13-1 MEAC mark. They entered Columbus with a 14-game winning streak after winning their first MEAC championship since 2022. Head coach Ty Grace, named MEAC Coach of the Year, guided Howard to its highest NCAA Tournament seed ever.

The Bison’s performance in Columbus reflects the program’s ongoing progress under Coach Grace, now in her 11th season.



Key Stats

Ohio State: 75 - Cambridge 21 PTS, Watson 11 PTS, Gray 11 PTS, K. Cambridge 11 PTS, Lemmilä 11 REB

Howard: 54 - Thomas, Stewart, and Henigan led the scoring effort

Turning Point: Ohio State outscored Howard 23-4 in Q2 to take a 43-19 halftime lead

Howard Season Record: 26-8 | MEAC Champions, No. 14 NCAA Seed — program record

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Southern Jaguars guard Jocelyn Tate (4) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No. 16 Southern Jaguars vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks — NCAA Tournament, First Round

Final: South Carolina 103, Southern 34

Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C.



Southern University’s Lady Jaguars faced South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina, one of the nation’s top teams, established control early. Southern struggled to match their intensity.

The No. 1 seed Gamecocks began with a 15-0 run before Southern’s Jocelyn Tate scored at the 4:25 mark of the first quarter. South Carolina led 19-6 after one quarter, while Southern went 0-for-7 from the field and committed six turnovers.

South Carolina led 44-19 at halftime and outscored Southern 32-2 in the third quarter, ultimately winning 103-34. This tied the seventh-largest margin of victory in NCAA Tournament history and set a program record. The Gamecocks also secured their 17th consecutive home NCAA Tournament win.

Southern struggled both defensively and offensively. They could not contain Joyce Edwards, who scored 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Ta’Niya Latson had 17 points and six assists. Madina Okot and Agot Makeer each scored 15 points. Tessa Johnson recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, including four three-pointers. All nine Gamecocks scored, with five reaching double figures.

Southern, the SWAC Tournament champions (20-14), made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in several years. Tate led the Jaguars with 10 points and eight rebounds and was the team’s only double-figure scorer.

D’Shantae Edwards and Jaylia Reed each scored six points. Reed made two three-pointers. Southern shot 18 percent from the field (12-of-65) and 19 percent from three-point range (4-of-21). They had scoreless stretches of more than five minutes to start both the first and third quarters.

Southern coach Carlos Funchess offered perspective after the loss. “They’re preparing to win a national championship,’ Funchess said of the Gamecocks. ‘I’d do the same.”

The Jaguars’ repeated appearance in the NCAA Tournament as SWAC Tournament Champions illustrates the program’s significant progress.

Key Stats

South Carolina: 103 - Edwards 27 PTS (11-14 FG), Latson 17 PTS 6 AST, Okot 15 PTS, Makeer 15 PTS, Johnson 14 PTS 10 REB

Southern: 34 - Tate 10 PTS 8 REB, D. Edwards 6 PTS, Reed 6 PTS (2 3PM)

FG%: Southern shot 18% (12-65) from the field, 19% (4-21) from three

Turning Point: A 32-2 third quarter for South Carolina put the game well beyond reach

Southern Season Record: 20-14, SWAC Tournament Champions

Spartans Close Season with 54-58 Loss to Loyola Chicago in WNIT Opening Round | Credit: Bryan Harris, NSU Athletics

Norfolk State Spartans vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers — WNIT, First Round

Final: Loyola Chicago 58, Norfolk State 54

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall | Norfolk, Va.



Norfolk State’s season ended in a close 58-54 WNIT first-round loss to Loyola Chicago, who secured the win with free throws in the final seconds at Echols Memorial Hall.

The Spartans led several times in the game. They had a 38-34 advantage in the third quarter and a four-point lead early in the fourth. However, they eventually fell short.

Loyola Chicago took control with a 9-1 run in the fourth quarter. With under a minute left, and the game tied, Da’Brya Clark made a key three-pointer. In the final seconds, Loyola Chicago converted two free throws to take the lead. Clark then made two of three free throws to tie the game with just over a second left.

Loyola Chicago was fouled on the final possession and made two free throws to secure the 58-54 win, concluding one of the most competitive WNIT finishes of the day.



Clark recorded 19 points, four assists, two steals, one rebound, and a block, and was the only Norfolk State player in double figures. The All-MEAC First Team selection averaged 13.7 points per game as the conference’s second-leading scorer.

Norfolk State made its fifth straight postseason and its second WNIT appearance. First-year head coach Jermaine Woods led Coppin State to the WNIT second round last season. He guided the Spartans to an 18-14 record in his debut.

Clark and Clinton earned All-MEAC Defensive Team honors. Clinton was also named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. Anjanae Richardson and Clinton made the All-MEAC Second Team. Richardson contributed key plays throughout the season.

The Spartans lost the MEAC championship game to Howard, 53-46.

Key Stats

Loyola Chicago: 58 - Ramblers advance; full box score on ESPN+

Norfolk State: 54 - Clark 19 PTS 4 AST 2 STL 1 BLK (lone double-figure scorer)

Turning Point: Loyola Chicago’s 9-1 run in the fourth quarter; Spartans’ season ended at the free-throw line in the final second

Norfolk State Season Record: 18-14, Fifth consecutive postseason appearance

Coach Nate Kilbert during the WNIT match with South Alabama | Credit: Cedric Tillman, ASU Athletics

Alcorn State Lady Braves vs. South Alabama Jaguars — WNIT, First Round

Final: South Alabama 73, Alcorn State 65

Davey L. Whitney Complex | Lorman, Miss.



Alcorn State hosted a WNIT first-round game at the Davey L. Whitney Complex for the first time in program history, but could not capitalize on home-court advantage, falling to South Alabama 73-65.

This was Alcorn State’s third postseason appearance and first since the 2004-05 season, when the program, led by head coach Shirley A. Gibbs-Walker, won both the SWAC Regular Season and Tournament titles before competing in the NCAA Tournament. Twenty-one years later, the Lady Braves returned to postseason play.

Alcorn entered the game with a 10-3 home record, where they played well all season, including a win over Southern, the eventual SWAC Tournament champion. The Lady Braves finished 17-12 overall and 14-4 in SWAC play. They earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament but lost to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the quarterfinals.

Nakia Cheatham, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team selection, led the Lady Braves with averages of 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and a team-high 31 blocks and steals. Kiarra Henderson was second in scoring with 10.1 points per game and led in assists. Maya Hunkin-Claytor set a school record with 71 three-pointers, shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.



The Lady Braves’ postseason appearance marks major progress for Alcorn State women’s basketball. Hosting the WNIT for the first time and returning to postseason play after two decades show the program is on the rise under its current coaching staff and players.

Key Stats

South Alabama: 73 -| Jaguars advance to WNIT second round

Alcorn State: 65 -Cheatham (13.2 ppg, SWAC Defensive POY) led season-long effort; Henderson 10.1 ppg

Historic Note: First WNIT home hosting appearance in Alcorn State program history

Alcorn State Season Record: 17-12, First postseason appearance since 2004-05

A Day of HBCU Representation on the National Stage

Saturday’s results were challenging. Then again, it is important to remember the bigger picture: four HBCU women’s basketball programs competed in the NCAA Tournament and the WNIT.

The Braves and Spartans competed strongly against major-conference opponents. As a result, their efforts encourage student-athletes, administrators, and fans that another deep postseason run is possible, similar to Cheyney’s historic run.



HBCU women’s basketball continues to grow, and Saturday’s performances indicate the potential for major breakthroughs in national tournaments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which HBCU women’s basketball programs played on Saturday, March 21, 2026?

Four HBCU programs competed in postseason play: Howard University (NCAA Tournament, vs. Ohio State), Southern University (NCAA Tournament, vs. South Carolina), Norfolk State (WNIT, vs. Loyola Chicago), and Alcorn State (WNIT, vs. South Alabama).



How did Howard University do in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Tournament?

Howard, seeded 14th — the highest seed in program history — fell to No. 3 Ohio State 75-54. The Lady Bison competed in the first quarter before a 23-4 Ohio State second quarter proved decisive. Howard finished the season 26-8 as MEAC champions.



What was the score of Southern University vs. South Carolina in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

No. 1 seed South Carolina defeated No. 16 seed Southern 103-34 in the first round, equalling the seventh-largest margin of victory in NCAA Tournament history. Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 27 points. Jocelyn Tate led Southern with 10 points.



Did Norfolk State win its WNIT game on March 21?

No. Norfolk State fell 58-54 to Loyola Chicago in the WNIT first round in a game that came down to the final seconds. Da’Brya Clark scored 19 points, but Loyola Chicago sealed the win at the free-throw line in the closing moments at Echols Memorial Hall.



What is the significance of Alcorn State hosting the WNIT?

It was the first time in program history that Alcorn State hosted a WNIT first-round game. The appearance itself was also Alcorn’s first postseason trip since the 2004-05 season, constituting a historic milestone for the Lady Braves and HBCU women’s basketball.



Who are the top players on Howard University’s women’s basketball team?

Howard is led by Zennia Thomas, the 2026 MEAC Player of the Year, who averages 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Guard Zoe Stewart averages 11.7 points per game, and freshman Ariella Henigan — the MEAC Rookie of the Year — has been a key contributor in her first season.