Florida A&M Marching 100 Makes 'HERStory' Naming First Female 'Head' Drum Major
"Lord, I thank you" is the Nigerian Yoruba meaning of Oluwamodupe "Dupe" Oloyede's name. "I am truly living up to my name right now."
Oluwamodupe Oloyede has been named the new head drum major of the Florida A&M University Marching 100. She will lead the band on the field as they kick off the 2025 football season at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami on August 30, where she will blow the first whistle to start the show.
Dr. Shelby Chipman, director of bands, announced Oloyede's selection last week, marking a new era for one of the nation's most storied and influential collegiate marching bands, first reported by HBCU GameDay's Vaughn Wilson.
A female drum major is not a new concept in the black marching band culture—from elementary through college, their presence has always been an essential part of the marching band experience. Several HBCU bands have recently featured female drum majors, although not as head drum majors.
I first witnessed Dr. William P. Foster's legendary band make a spectacular entrance at a Black College Football All-Star game in the then-Louisiana Superdome around 1978 or 1979.
The Florida A&M Marching 100 was phenomenal as the entire band filled the playing field. Five drum majors, perfectly synchronized, captured the attention of everyone in the Superdome at midfield while the cadence brought the Marching 100 onto the astroturf surface.
The mere fact that Oloyede has become a drum major in our culture is special, but being the first female head drum major of a prominent Black college marching band is extraordinary.
"I'm very grateful that Mr. Seda saw that in me and put me in those positions so that I could mold those leadership skills to even be here today, so I'm very grateful," Oloyede told Vaughn Wilson.
A Trailblazer Steps to the Front
"Dupe" (pronounced du-pay) is not a stranger to being a trailblazer as a drum major. Last season, she became the second woman ever to serve as a drum major in the Marching "100." Cori Bostic was the first female drum major at FAMU and has become one of Oloyede's biggest supporters.
Oloyede reflected on her role: "Last year, my goal definitely was to be a clean, precise, physically up to par, beyond par, excellent drum major...Now that I'm a drum major, my goal is to show that you bring yourself to the job, and I am a woman. There's no separating them. So, being the head drum major this year, the beautiful burden of it is the integrity of the game, that in order for people to do what I need them to do, I have to do it first."
Leadership Born from Experience
Southwest DeKalb High School saxophonist and drum major left the Atlanta area for Tallahassee, possessing an abundance of talent and leadership, and quickly distinguished herself upon joining FAMU's ranks.
However, it was her commanding presence and poise on the field that made her a standout candidate for drum major.
A Historic Season Ahead
The 2025–2026 season promises to be one for the history books. Under Dupe's leadership, the Marching "100" is set to electrify audiences at several significant events, including:
- Pepsi National Battle of the Bands: The band will take the field at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, from August 22–24, 2025, in a showcase of the nation's top HBCU marching bands.
- U.S. Open: The Marching "100" is slated to bring its signature sound and style to one of the world's premier sporting events.
- Orange Blossom Classic: Returning to its roots, FAMU will perform at the 51st Annual Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a cornerstone event for HBCU culture and tradition.
The Legacy of the Marching "100"
Since 1892, the Marching "100" has become a global ambassador for excellence at HBCUs, earning acclaim for its innovative techniques and high-profile performances at the Super Bowl, Summer Olympics, presidential inaugurations, and international events.
After facing tough competition throughout the season, the Marching 100 was crowned the 2024 Band of the Year the night before the 2024 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dupe's Future as Head Drum Major
Oloyede's appointment as the head drum major marks a new chapter in the legacy of the Marching 100, symbolizing progress and the ongoing evolution of leadership within the band. For Dr. Chipman, this was not just a courageous decision, but the right one to make.
As you listen to Dupe, you can see that she has the qualities of a wise and insightful leader, ready to inspire many aspiring drum majors.
"We're standing on the shoulders of giants. And that's so many monikers that we live by. And I was hearing in elementary, and hearing in middle school, hearing in high school. But now that we're here, it's like, band of the year, how could you even forget? Come on. You have to step up to the plate."