HBCU Band Battle: Music Hall of Fame Legend Missy Elliott Features Marching Band Event

NORFOLK, VA -- Missy Elliott will bring together four of the nation’s leading HBCU marching bands for taking place Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM at William Dick Price Stadium at Norfolk State University.

The celebration will feature performances from:

Norfolk State University “Spartan Legion” Marching Band

Virginia State University “Trojan Explosion” Marching Band

Elizabeth City State University “Sound of Class” Marching Band

Hampton University “Marching Force” Marching Band

The event will bring together the energy, musicianship, and tradition of HBCU marching bands for an afternoon celebrating the enduring influence of HBCU culture on music and entertainment. Tickets for Missy Elliott Presents HBCU Band Battle are available at www.HBCUBandBattle.com.

The HBCU Band Battle is part of a weekend-long celebration honoring Missy Elliott and her lasting impact on music, culture, and her home state of Virginia. Missy Elliott Day was established by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin four years ago during a street-naming ceremony honoring Elliott and recognizing her contributions to music and the world.

The weekend will also include the Missy Elliott Innovation Summit, an educational program for college students and high school seniors exploring the intersection of technology, music, education, entrepreneurship, and the future of creativity. The summit will provide an opportunity for the next generation to engage with ideas and opportunities at the intersection of culture, innovation, and education.

“Virginia will always be home, so bringing something like this back means a lot to me,” said Missy Elliott. “HBCU bands have always brought so much energy, creativity, and culture to music. I want this to be a celebration of them and something that inspires the next generation to dream even bigger.”

The celebration is supported by corporate partners Virginia Natural Gas, Dominion Energy, Micron, and Steven L. Washington Law Firm, whose investment helps support the event and its focus on community, education, and innovation.

EVENT DETAILS

Missy Elliott Presents HBCU Band Battle

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: William Dick Price Stadium

700 Park Ave, Norfolk, VA 23504

Norfolk State University

Norfolk, Virginia

Tickets: www.HBCUBandBattle.com

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