National Battle Of The Bands Launches Brand New Palm Beaches Edition
HOUSTON - The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is expanding its reach with the debut of a brand-new event in The Palm Beaches, the 2026 NBOTB: Palm Beaches Edition. The inaugural showcase is set for Jan. 16–18, 2026, coinciding with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
Webber Marketing & Consulting, in partnership with The Palm Beaches, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach State College, will present the 2026 NBOTB: Palm Beaches Edition.
"We're proud to introduce The Palm Beaches as the next chapter in our growing series of NBOTB events," Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands, said. "This is not a replacement for our Houston event — it’s a powerful expansion. South Florida offers an incredible opportunity to bring the energy of HBCU culture to a new region, and we’re thrilled to partner with institutions equally committed to celebrating legacy, education, and excellence."
The Palm Beaches Edition marks the first time the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands will be hosted in South Florida, providing a dynamic platform to showcase HBCU marching bands while celebrating music, culture, and tradition in one of Florida's most vibrant coastal destinations.
While the annual Houston NBOTB flagship at NRG Stadium will remain a cornerstone event leading into the HBCU football season, the Boca Raton production will serve as a complementary experience, expanding the celebration of HBCU pride to new audiences.
Organizers anticipate that the Palm Beaches Edition will draw thousands of HBCU alumni, families, and fans for an action-packed weekend of cultural festivities, community engagement, and educational opportunities.
"We are honored to welcome the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to The Palm Beaches for the very first time,” Emanuel Perry, Executive Director of Palm Beach County's Tourist Development Council, said. "The Palm Beaches is a globally recognized destination that invites everyone to experience our culture, lifestyle, and amenities. Hosting this inspiring event during Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend is a powerful way to spotlight those ideals through music, tradition, and community.”
"This event will be the largest and most impactful event taking place in South Florida," added George Linley, Executive Director of Palm Beach County's Sports Commission. "The event blends culture, competition, music, and the unrivaled talent of HBCU marching bands in creating an enormous stage of family fun for our local community, while also making an enormous economic and tourism impact for our local economy."
Since its creation, the NBOTB has been dedicated to showcasing the artistry of HBCU bands while supporting scholarships for participating schools. To date, the event has generated more than $2.1 million in scholarship funding, establishing itself as both a premier entertainment platform and a driver of educational empowerment.
The full lineup of bands, performers, ticketing details, travel packages, and other updates for the Palm Beaches Edition will be unveiled at a live media event in Fall 2025.
For the latest news, exclusive content, and event updates, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com and join the NBOTB email list. Follow @NationalBattleoftheBands on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and @NationalBOTB on X (formerly Twitter).
About National Battle of the Bands
The mission of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is to elevate the visibility of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the pivotal role they play in shaping aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. Through music, culture, and legacy, NBOTB continues to create a space where entertainment and empowerment go hand in hand.