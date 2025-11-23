Shedeur Sanders: As HBCU Star's NFL Journey Begins - Millions Will Be Watching
HOUSTON — Millions are expected to watch as former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes his first National Football League start Sunday when the Cleveland Browns (2-8) face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) at Allegiant Stadium.
Sanders, the 144th overall pick in the 2025 draft, started a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and led the Browns to a 30-10 win. Nearly 2.2 million viewers watched as Sanders completed 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 106.8 passer rating.
Browns fans called for the HBCU star to start over veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but an injury slowed his progress.
In Cleveland’s final preseason game at Los Angeles, Rams defenders blitzed Sanders repeatedly. He was held to 14 passing yards.
Coach Kevin Stefanski eventually benched Sanders, turning the final drive over to veteran Tyler Huntley, who directed the Browns to a 37-yard field goal and a 19-17 win.
Flacco started the season strong but faltered, prompting a trade to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland received a 2026 fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, along with the Bengals’ sixth-round selection.
Stefanski chose Gabriel, a third-round pick, as the starter and did not allow Sanders to compete for the role.
Some Browns fans and members of the media have expressed frustration with Stefanski for not preparing Sanders to step in if Gabriel was injured or unavailable.
Sanders entered Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens after Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception that set up the Ravens’ go-ahead score. Baltimore beat Cleveland, 23-16.
Sunday’s game offers fans of Jackson State, Colorado and Sanders, as well as casual observers, a chance to evaluate whether Sanders is an NFL-caliber quarterback.
Sanders is not the first quarterback from an HBCU to start an NFL game, he definitely won't be the last. A strong performance could ease doubts about his future in the league, as well as HBCU signal-callers.
The legacy of Eldridge Dickey, James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams looms over Sanders’ debut. The atmosphere is expected to be intense for both the Browns and Sanders, with attention focused on whether Coach Prime and the Sanders family will be in attendance. HBCU football fans are expected to watch closely.
Sanders and the Browns drew 2.2 million viewers in Week 1 of the preseason. A close game Sunday against the Raiders could push viewership even higher.