HBCU Legends

Shedeur Sanders: As HBCU Star's NFL Journey Begins - Millions Will Be Watching

The former HBCU star will have more than just HBCU football fans watching and rooting for Shedeur Sanders' success against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

HOUSTON — Millions are expected to watch as former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes his first National Football League start Sunday when the Cleveland Browns (2-8) face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) at Allegiant Stadium.

Sanders, the 144th overall pick in the 2025 draft, started a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and led the Browns to a 30-10 win. Nearly 2.2 million viewers watched as Sanders completed 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 106.8 passer rating.

Browns fans called for the HBCU star to start over veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but an injury slowed his progress.

In Cleveland’s final preseason game at Los Angeles, Rams defenders blitzed Sanders repeatedly. He was held to 14 passing yards.

Coach Kevin Stefanski eventually benched Sanders, turning the final drive over to veteran Tyler Huntley, who directed the Browns to a 37-yard field goal and a 19-17 win.

Flacco started the season strong but faltered, prompting a trade to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland received a 2026 fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, along with the Bengals’ sixth-round selection.

Stefanski chose Gabriel, a third-round pick, as the starter and did not allow Sanders to compete for the role.

Some Browns fans and members of the media have expressed frustration with Stefanski for not preparing Sanders to step in if Gabriel was injured or unavailable.

Sanders entered Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens after Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception that set up the Ravens’ go-ahead score. Baltimore beat Cleveland, 23-16.

Shedeur Sanders - Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles for yards during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday’s game offers fans of Jackson State, Colorado and Sanders, as well as casual observers, a chance to evaluate whether Sanders is an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Sanders is not the first quarterback from an HBCU to start an NFL game, he definitely won't be the last. A strong performance could ease doubts about his future in the league, as well as HBCU signal-callers.

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The legacy of Eldridge Dickey, James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams looms over Sanders’ debut. The atmosphere is expected to be intense for both the Browns and Sanders, with attention focused on whether Coach Prime and the Sanders family will be in attendance. HBCU football fans are expected to watch closely.

Sanders and the Browns drew 2.2 million viewers in Week 1 of the preseason. A close game Sunday against the Raiders could push viewership even higher.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football