National Battle Of The Bands Re-Releases 'Celebration of Cultural Champions'
HOUSTON — The PEPSI National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is commemorating Black Music Month by re-airing its documentary, "Celebrating Champions of Culture," which highlights the talent, traditions, and transformative power of HBCU marching bands.
Starting May 31, the film will air on select stations nationwide throughout June, taking audiences back to the electrifying energy of the 2024 PEPSI NBOTB 10th anniversary celebration, which took place last August in Houston, Texas.
Created to commemorate this milestone year, the fifth installment in the series reflects a decade of excellence, capturing the spirit, sound, and cultural legacy of the bands that have defined the event and shaped Black musical expression for generations.
"HBCU marching bands are more than halftime shows — they're living archives of a legacy of pride, power, and perseverance, carrying the soul of our history with every step, every note," Derek Webber, Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands and CEO of Webber Marketing said. "With this film, we celebrate not just their music, but their meaning—and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring their legacy lives on through the next generation of student leaders."
The documentary explores the world of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) marching bands, showcasing their discipline, creativity, and significant role in the legacy and evolution of Black musical history. These bands, known for their performances at major events such as the Super Bowl, presidential inaugurations, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, are cultural icons in their own right.
The film features performances and interviews from the following bands, recorded live during the 10th-anniversary celebration:
● Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats
● Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South
● Miles College – Purple Marching Machine
● Prairie View A&M University – Marching Storm
● Southern University – Human Jukebox
● Tennessee State University – Aristocrat of Bands
● Texas Southern University – Ocean of Soul
● Tuskegee University – Marching Crimson Pipers
Along with celebrating culture, NBOTB is dedicated to creating a future where student musicians have the necessary tools and support to thrive — from the classroom to the national stage.
Celebrating Champions of Culture re-airs beginning May 31. For a complete list of air dates, stations, and exclusive content, including the official trailer, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/films.
The 2025 PEPSI National Battle of the Bands will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 23.
For tickets and event details, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.