2025 HBCU Swingman Classic: Junior Shortstop Elijah Pinckney Reppin' Morehouse College

Pickney is the first Division II HBCU baseball player invited to participate in the HBCU Swingman Classic.

Kyle T. Mosley

Elijah Pickney
Elijah Pickney / AD Drew

Who is Elijah Pinckney? He is a rising senior infielder for the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and one of the most influential players in HBCU baseball. Tonight in Atlanta, he will become the first Division II HBCU baseball player to participate in an HBCU Swingman Classic.

"For me, I'm naturally curious, Pinckney told HBCU Legends. "I'm hungry for knowledge. So, whether something is in business or journalism, I'll take advantage of it."

His exceptional athleticism, academic dedication, and community leadership have made him a role model for student-athletes across the nation.

Elijah Pinckney - Morehouse College
Elijah Pinckney - Morehouse College / Credit: Morehouse College Athletics

2024-25 Season Highlights

  • Batting Average: .406 (one of the highest in HBCU baseball for 2024-25)
  • Double Plays Turned: 20
  • Fielding Percentage: 98%

"They don't come any better than this young man here," Maroon Tigers head coach Antonio Grissom said about Pinckney. "Just a tremendous guy on and off the field. He's going to represent himself, his family, and Morehouse well, no matter where he's at."

These statistics underscore Pinckney's elite baseball defensive skills and consistent offensive production, making him a key contributor to the Morehouse baseball program's success.

Leadership and Impact On and Off the Field

Elijah Pinckney's influence goes beyond the diamond:

  • Team Leadership: Known for his work ethic and positive attitude, Pinckney leads by example, inspiring teammates and fans alike.
  • Podcast Features: His broader contributions and leadership qualities have been highlighted in sports podcasts, where coaches and analysts praise his impact on HBCU baseball culture.
  • First Division II HBCU Player: Pickney made history as the first Division II HBCU athlete selected for the prestigious HBCU Swingman Classic, produced by Ken Griffey Jr. — a testament to his talent and dedication.

"If you try to help people, if you have a mindset of serving and service towards others, things are going to naturally come your way," Pinckney reflected.

Elijah Pinckney - Morehouse College
Elijah Pinckney / Credit: Morehouse College Athletics

Academic Excellence

Pinckney excels in the classroom as a double major in Business Administration (with a focus on Marketing) and Journalism. His academic achievements include:

  • Dean's List Honors
  • Multiple Scholarships and Awards
  • Active Campus Involvement: Participates in academic organizations and leadership programs

Community Service and Mentorship

  • Volunteer Work: Dedicates time to community service initiatives at Morehouse and in his home state of Maryland.
  • Mentorship: Guides younger students and athletes, emphasizing the importance of education, discipline, and giving back.

Athlete's Mindset: In His Own Words

"I just go out there and try to play my hardest...hopefully whoever follows, they try to the best of their ability as well," Pinckney said.

Pinckney's humility and commitment to excellence set a standard for current and future HBCU athletes.

Why Elijah Pinckney Is a Name to Watch

  • Rising HBCU Baseball Star: His stats and accolades put him among the top players in Division II baseball.
  • Role Model: Balances sports, academics, and service, embodying the true spirit of a student-athlete.
  • Trailblazer: Breaking barriers as the first Division II HBCU player in the HBCU Swingman Classic.

The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic will be broadcast live on MLB Network, MLB.com, and the MLB app, starting at 7 PM ET. The game will also be streamed live on Fubo.

Kyle T. Mosley
