BREAKING: HBCU GO'S 2026 HBCU BASKETBALL SEASON OPENS WITH SWAC CLASH BETWEEN PAST NBA STARS
HOUSTON, Tx. — HBCU Legends has obtained an early look at the 2026 HBCU GO Basketball Schedule, which will open with a high-profile SWAC rivalry game featuring Charlie Ward’s Florida A&M Rattlers against Reggie Theus’ Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 3, in Daytona, Florida.
The network will also air a tape-delayed broadcast of the season finale when the Wildcats visit the Rattlers in Tallahassee on March 7.
The matchup kicks off a slate of 20 women’s and men’s doubleheaders across the CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC, streaming exclusively on Allen Media Group’s free digital platform.
“HBCU basketball is simply the best, and this new season is well-positioned to take these highly competitive teams to the next level,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Every week, fans will experience and witness excellent athleticism and must-see women’s and men’s sports.”
The HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show will return with hosts Jasmine McKoy, Nicole Hutchison, and Tolly Carr, airing immediately after each women’s game. The show delivers weekly coverage of HBCU sports and culture.
The season opener between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman features two former NBA standouts on the sidelines. Ward, a Heisman Trophy winner, brings his pro experience to the Rattlers, while Theus enters the season with 13 years of NBA experience as a player. Bethune-Cookman enters the matchup with momentum after pushing Auburn to overtime in a recent nonconference game.
Jan. 3, 2026 – Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m. ET; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m. ET; Men’s game: 3:30–5:30 p.m. ET
Jan. 10 – Bowie State at Fayetteville State
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 – Kentucky State at Central State
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 – Alabama A&M at Texas Southern
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Jan. 31 – Livingstone at Winston-Salem State
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 – Spring Hill at Savannah State
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14 – Florida A&M at Jackson State
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 – Virginia Union at Virginia State
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Bethune-Cookman at Southern
- Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.
March 7 – Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M
- Game listed at 1 p.m. ET (tape delay)
Key Matchups to Watch
On Jan. 20 in Houston, Texas, Donte’ Jackson and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will square off against Coach Johnny Jones and the Texas Southern Tigers at HP&E Arena.
The Virginia Union–Virginia State rivalry returns Feb. 21 in Petersburg, renewing one of the CIAA’s most emotional and tightly contested series, often played before sold-out crowds.
In the SWAC, the Feb. 14 showdown between Florida A&M and Jackson State on Valentine’s weekend adds another layer of rivalry intensity and conference implications.
As the broadcast partner for the CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC, HBCU GO continues to expand its coverage of Black college sports with live broadcasts, storytelling, and analysis.
How to Watch HBCU GO Basketball
Fans can stream or tune in through several platforms:
- Broadcast syndication in major U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta (check local listings).
- TheGrio Television Network
- HBCU GO mobile app and HBCUGO.tv
- Amazon Prime Video
- Free-streaming platforms including Local Now
- Armed Forces Network
- FanDuel TV
About HBCU GO
HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle and sports media destination representing the voice of Black excellence, highlighting the history, diversity, and experiences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The platform features live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and educational programming produced by leading African American creators and students at select HBCUs.
Launched in 2021 and acquired by Byron Allen the same year, HBCU GO operates under Allen Media Group, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns or operates 27 broadcast television stations and 10 HD networks, including The Weather Channel, Pets.TV, Cars.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and TheGrio Television Network.
AMG also operates digital platforms including HBCU GO, Sports.TV, TheGrio, The Weather Channel Streaming App, and Local Now. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.
