BREAKING: HBCU GO'S 2026 HBCU BASKETBALL SEASON OPENS WITH SWAC CLASH BETWEEN PAST NBA STARS

HOUSTON, Tx. — HBCU Legends has obtained an early look at the 2026 HBCU GO Basketball Schedule, which will open with a high-profile SWAC rivalry game featuring Charlie Ward’s Florida A&M Rattlers against Reggie Theus’ Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 3, in Daytona, Florida.

The network will also air a tape-delayed broadcast of the season finale when the Wildcats visit the Rattlers in Tallahassee on March 7.

The matchup kicks off a slate of 20 women’s and men’s doubleheaders across the CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC, streaming exclusively on Allen Media Group’s free digital platform.

FAMU HC CHARLIE WARD vs. BCU HC REGGIE THEUS | Imagn Images

“HBCU basketball is simply the best, and this new season is well-positioned to take these highly competitive teams to the next level,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Every week, fans will experience and witness excellent athleticism and must-see women’s and men’s sports.”

The HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show will return with hosts Jasmine McKoy, Nicole Hutchison, and Tolly Carr, airing immediately after each women’s game. The show delivers weekly coverage of HBCU sports and culture.

The season opener between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman features two former NBA standouts on the sidelines. Ward, a Heisman Trophy winner, brings his pro experience to the Rattlers, while Theus enters the season with 13 years of NBA experience as a player. Bethune-Cookman enters the matchup with momentum after pushing Auburn to overtime in a recent nonconference game.

Coach Dawn Thornton | AAMU Athletics

Jan. 3, 2026 – Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m. ET; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m. ET; Men’s game: 3:30–5:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 10 – Bowie State at Fayetteville State

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 – Kentucky State at Central State

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 – Alabama A&M at Texas Southern

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 – Livingstone at Winston-Salem State

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Spring Hill at Savannah State

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Florida A&M at Jackson State

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Virginia Union at Virginia State

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Bethune-Cookman at Southern

Women’s game: 1–3 p.m.; Studio show: 3–3:30 p.m.; Men’s: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

March 7 – Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M

Game listed at 1 p.m. ET (tape delay)

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones watches warm up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Key Matchups to Watch

On Jan. 20 in Houston, Texas, Donte’ Jackson and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will square off against Coach Johnny Jones and the Texas Southern Tigers at HP&E Arena.

The Virginia Union–Virginia State rivalry returns Feb. 21 in Petersburg, renewing one of the CIAA’s most emotional and tightly contested series, often played before sold-out crowds.

In the SWAC, the Feb. 14 showdown between Florida A&M and Jackson State on Valentine’s weekend adds another layer of rivalry intensity and conference implications.

As the broadcast partner for the CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC, HBCU GO continues to expand its coverage of Black college sports with live broadcasts, storytelling, and analysis.

How to Watch HBCU GO Basketball

Fans can stream or tune in through several platforms:

Broadcast syndication in major U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta (check local listings).

TheGrio Television Network

HBCU GO mobile app and HBCUGO.tv

Amazon Prime Video

Free-streaming platforms including Local Now

Armed Forces Network

FanDuel TV

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle and sports media destination representing the voice of Black excellence, highlighting the history, diversity, and experiences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The platform features live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and educational programming produced by leading African American creators and students at select HBCUs.

Launched in 2021 and acquired by Byron Allen the same year, HBCU GO operates under Allen Media Group, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns or operates 27 broadcast television stations and 10 HD networks, including The Weather Channel, Pets.TV, Cars.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and TheGrio Television Network.

AMG also operates digital platforms including HBCU GO, Sports.TV, TheGrio, The Weather Channel Streaming App, and Local Now. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.

HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS

2025 SWAC Championship Preview: Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State | HBCU LEGENDS

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST