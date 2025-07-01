Morehouse College Baseball Is On The Rise
Morehouse Baseball has a committed coach in Antonio Grissom, a standout shortstop in Elijah Pickney, and James Wyllie is entering "Da House" as an ambitious recruit. In our conversations with each, they bring a different perspective on the program's trajectory and its impact well beyond the diamond.
The Next Generation: James Wyllie's Ambitions
James Wyllie, a Virginia high school standout, is set to join the Maroon Tigers as one of their most promising recruits. A four-year Hank Aaron Invitational alum and participant in top-tier MLB development programs, Wyllie is known for his speed, his knack for getting on base, and his "spark plug" mentality.
Wyllie not only excels in athletics, but he also embodies the student-athlete ideal that Morehouse values. With a GPA of 4.51 and a background in leadership within the National Honor Society, he is just as dedicated in the classroom as he is on the field.
I've met James Wyllie. Probably, you know, his eighth or ninth grade year...a very competitive young man. Competed well, was thirsting for the knowledge, trying to learn the game. To see him grow and develop over these last four or five years, man, it's been very exciting. Tremendous parents, very supportive.- Grissom on Wyllie
"And what made me choose Morehouse was the Grissoms. Both Antonio and Marquis Grissom," Wyllie explained. "Those two have helped my game grow, and I'm very grateful, very fortunate. So I've been coached by them throughout high school. I wanted it to continue in the future at college, and that is one of the main reasons I chose Morehouse."
Coach Antonio Grissom and his brother, Marquis Grissom, both played vital roles in his high school career, helping him develop into an excellent baseball player.
"Morehouse being an incubator of Black excellence, Black male excellence, that's also a reason for me choosing Morehouse," Wyllie shared. His focus will be on his computer science curriculum and his commitment to the community. It's how Morehouse Baseball produces not only great athletes but also future leaders.
The Star Shortstop: Elijah Pickney's Multifaceted Impact
Elijah Pickney is a rising senior infielder with plenty of upside. Morehouse fans know him for his impressive stat line with a .406 batting average, 20 double plays, and a 98% fielding percentage this past season. Yet, Pickney's talent will extend beyond the diamonds in the SIAC.
"I kind of wanted to get more engaged within the campus life, being able to help my brothers out on campus, being able to expose myself to different organizations," Pickney said. "So that's where I kind of had to get more strict in my time management when it comes to academics, baseball, and then, you know, being able to help within these organizations through that."
They don't come any better than this young man here, man. Just a tremendous guy on and off the field. He's going to represent himself, his family and Morehouse well, no matter where he's at, he goes over and beyond helping others. True teammate, man. Just a true leader.- Grissom on Pickney
Pinkney's dedication extends to the classroom, where he's a double major in Business Administration (with a focus on Marketing) and Journalism, earning Dean's List honors and multiple scholarships. He's equally committed to community service and mentorship, volunteering for programs both at Morehouse and back home in Maryland.
On the field, Pinkney takes pride in consistency and leadership: "I just go out there and try to play my hardest...hopefully whoever follows, they try to the best of their ability as well."
This humility hasn't gone unnoticed. He is the first Division II HBCU player selected for the prestigious HBCU Swingman Classic, produced by Ken Griffey Jr. This selection is a testament to both his talent and work ethic.
At the Helm: Coach Antonio Grissom's Philosophy
Head Coach Antonio Grissom sees Morehouse baseball as much more than a sport. For him, it's about brotherhood, growth, and preparing young men for the challenges of life.
"Baseball is just a vehicle to get you through life, man. It ain't the end all," Grissom reflected.
Coach Grissom places as much value on character as he does on stats. "I recruit good people, and they're not just coming to Morehouse for baseball, they're coming there because of the academic standards that we hold."
This approach fosters an environment where players like Pickney and Wyllie thrive as both athletes and well-rounded individuals, as Morehouse baseball's profile continues to rise. With a strong returning roster and a promising incoming class, he anticipates "an exciting season" and continued growth for the program.
Grissom concluded, saying, "Baseball is just what we use to kind of help raise these guys. Certain things you've got to do in life. You've always got to compete. You've got to be a good person, and you've got to be a good teammate."