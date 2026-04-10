Alabama State Hires Chris Wright as Hornets Head Basketball Coach

Alabama State University has reportedly hired Langston University coach Chris Wright to become the Hornets' next men’s basketball coach, according to a first report from Liv Antilla. Wright is a highly regarded coach with a strong background in developing winning programs, from Talladega to Langston, where each team reached the NAIA National Championship game.

Dr. Cable told HBCU Legends about why Alabama State hired Wright: "The success he has had on a national level year after year was attractive coupled with his ability to develop and retain players."

Leadership at Alabama State confirmed the school’s interest in Wright last week, calling him a “strong” candidate. Dr. Jason Cable, vice president and director of athletics, and his staff moved quickly through the interview process, meeting with a host of coaches from across the HBCU basketball landscape who were interested in the position following the departure of former head coach Tony Madlock.

Wright would have been a candidate for the open position at Texas Southern University after Johnny Jones left the program to join Will Wade's staff at LSU.

Chris Wright Hired by Alabama State | Credit: LU Athletics

Alabama State released an official statement on hiring Wright at 5:30 PM CT:

“Alabama State University Athletics proudly announces the hiring of Chris Wright as the new Head Coach of the Hornets Men's Basketball program. One of the most accomplished and respected coaches in the country, Wright brings a 332–121 career record, a history of transformational success, and a championship-driven approach to Bama State.

"Chris Wright represents exactly what we were looking for a proven winner, a builder of programs, and a leader who knows how to establish and sustain a championship culture," said Alabama State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "His results speak for themselves, and his vision aligns perfectly with where we are going as a program."



"We are proud to continue our strong winning tradition as we welcome Coach Chris Wright to lead our men's basketball program. Alabama State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. made the statement. "I have full confidence in the leadership and vision of our Athletic Director, Jason Cable, and trust in the direction he is guiding Hornet athletics. We are excited about the future of Hornet basketball. Our goal is clear: to compete at the highest level in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and beyond while developing champion, well-rounded student-athletes prepared for success in life. I look forward to the energy, passion, and leadership that Coach Chris Wright will bring to our program."

Wright's most recent success at Langston University has been truly historic. Taking over a program that finished 1–27, Wright engineered one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college basketball, leading Langston to a 31–3 record in his first season (2022–23). Over his four-year tenure, he compiled an extraordinary 121–21 record, including dominant seasons of 31–3, 35–2, and 29–8, firmly establishing Langston as a national powerhouse.

Under Wright's leadership, Langston advanced to the NAIA National Championship game twice and made multiple Sweet 16 appearances, consistently competing at the highest level on the national stage. His efforts earned him 2022–23 NAIA National Coach of the Year honors, as well as Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year recognition.

Beyond Langston, Wright has demonstrated sustained excellence throughout his career, including impactful success at Talladega College, further reinforcing his reputation as one of the premier program builders in the game today. His teams are defined by discipline, defensive intensity, player development, and a relentless commitment to winning.

"I am honored and excited to lead the Alabama State Men's Basketball program," said Wright. "This is a proud institution with a rich tradition and a passionate fan base. We will build a program that competes for championships every year, develops our student-athletes, and represents this university at the highest level. Our expectation is to win and to win the right way."

Wright's leadership signals a bold new direction for Alabama State Basketball, positioning the program as a consistent championship contender in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and beyond. His proven ability to transform programs, recruit and develop elite talent, and win at a national level makes him uniquely suited to lead the Hornets.

"Our mission is clear," added the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "We are building a program that expects excellence and competes for championships annually. Chris Wright has done that everywhere he's been, and we expect him to do the same here at Alabama State.”"