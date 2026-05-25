Alabama State Hornets Sting FAMU Rattlers to Win Third SWAC Baseball Championship

Alabama State University won its third Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament championship on Sunday, beating Florida A&M 8-6 in the title game at Rickwood Field. The Hornets are heading back to the NCAA baseball tournament after also winning the SWAC in 2022.

The Hornets (34-21) swept their conference tournament, defeating Grambling State on Wednesday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, and Florida A&M twice—culminating with Sunday's title game—to claim the 2026 SWAC Baseball Championship. Entering as the fourth seed, they add the 2026 title to their previous wins in 2016 and 2022, securing an automatic spot in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

"I'm just proud for Alabama State," head coach Jose Vasquez told SWAC TV after the win. "I'm not happy for myself. I'm happy for them because they can continue to play baseball."

Miguel Oropeza was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, hitting .571 during the tournament week, including two home runs and 13 RBIs.

Alabama State wins the 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament Championship | ASU, SWAC

How the Hornets Won the ‘Chip

Alabama State took a 1-0 lead in the first as Breydon Divine singled, stole second, and scored on Niguel Jenkins' RBI single.

Florida A&M responded in the first with Jackson McKenzie's RBI double, tying the game 1-1.

The Hornets regained the lead in the third and built an 8-2 advantage by the middle innings.

Trey Callaway hit a crucial three-run homer in the sixth, giving Alabama State a comfortable lead despite Florida A&M's late rally attempt.

Florida A&M closed the gap in the final innings, but Alabama State held on through weather delays, finishing with 13 hits.

Alabama State opened the tournament with a 10-0 shutout over Grambling State, led by Miguel Oropeza's offense and Jorhan LaBoy's pitching.

The Hornets moved through the winner's bracket and reached the championship round with an 8-5 win over No. 8 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night. The game lasted past midnight after a long rain delay, starting at 5:17 p.m. and ending at 11:53 p.m., in front of 580 fans at Rickwood.

Florida A&M reached the title game the hard way, surviving the elimination bracket with wins over Texas Southern and Southern. The Rattlers were appearing in their second consecutive SWAC championship game after finally dispatching Southern.

ASU SWAC Champs | ASU

2026 SWAC All-Tournament Team

Alabama State’s Miguel Oropeza was named Most Valuable Player, batting .571 with eight hits, 13 RBIs, two home runs, and a 1.143 slugging percentage over four games. In the championship game, he added two hits, one RBI, and scored twice.

Miguel Oropeza, Alabama State (MVP)

Alabama State: Fabian Santana, Jorhan LaBoy, James Peterson

Florida A&M: Jay Campbell, Jackson McKenzie, Alex Monile, Jesus Campa

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Aaron Grant, Vinny Saumell

Bethune-Cookman: Andrey Martinez

Southern: Ryan Hunter

2026 SWAC Tournament Final Positioning

No. 4 Alabama State -- Champions (4-0)

No. 3 Florida A&M -- Runner-up

No. 8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff -- Eliminated in semifinals by Alabama State

No. 2 Southern -- Eliminated in semifinals by Florida A&M

No. 1 Bethune-Cookman -- Eliminated by Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 6 Texas Southern -- Eliminated by Southern

No. 5 Grambling State -- Eliminated by Bethune-Cookman

No. 7 Jackson State -- Eliminated by Texas Southern

What's Next for the Hornets

Alabama State's next step is to learn its NCAA Regional destination, which will be announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Tuesday, May 26, at 11 a.m. ET. The Hornets enter the 64-team field after earning the SWAC's automatic bid with four consecutive wins in Birmingham from Wednesday through Sunday's final.

The program has now made the NCAA Tournament three times at the Division I level. In his 10th season as head coach, Vasquez has led Alabama State to all three appearances.

FAQs about the 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament Championship

Who won the 2026 SWAC Baseball Championship?

Alabama State won the 2026 SWAC Baseball Championship, beating Florida A&M 8-6 on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. This was the program's third SWAC tournament title, after wins in 2016 and 2022.

Who was named MVP of the 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament?

Miguel Oropeza was named Most Valuable Player for hitting .571 with two home runs and 13 RBIs while helping Alabama State win the title.

Where was the 2026 SWAC Baseball Championship played?

The tournament took place from May 20-24 at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, which is the oldest professional baseball park in the United States.

How many SWAC baseball titles does Alabama State have?

Three. Alabama State has won SWAC Baseball Championships in 2016, 2022, and 2026, all with head coach Jose Vasquez.

When is the 2026 NCAA Baseball Selection Show?

The NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET.