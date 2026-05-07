HBCU GO Unveils 2026 Football Schedule: 13 Games, 3 Classics, 3 Homecoming Showdowns
HOUSTON, Tx. — The 2026 college football broadcast season will kick off on Aug. 29 in Houston, Texas, for HBCU GO, as the Allen Media Group subsidiary enters year five, which could become its biggest and most entertaining yet.
The 13-game schedule will be anchored by a majority of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) slate of games, including three classics, three Homecoming showdowns, and a season-opening prime-time matchups. The full schedule, obtained by HBCU Legends on SI, covers SWAC, MEAC, CAA, SIAC, and OVC conference teams.
This season, HBCU football fans will have an opportunity to watch games across Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, with the HBCU GO mobile app, or on HBCUGO.TV, free of charge.
"HBCU GO is on a mission to give Black college sports the global stage it deserves, and this season we're doing exactly that," Byron Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. "With expanded distribution, we are bringing the pageantry, the rivalries, and the pure excellence of HBCU football into millions of living rooms across America, for free."
Curtis Symonds, president of HBCU GO, called the schedule a direct answer to the culture's demand for elevated HBCU broadcast coverage.
"This schedule speaks for itself, from the Southern Heritage Classic to the Truth & Service Classic in Washington, D.C., where Howard and Hampton meet in the latest chapter of their 'Real HU' rivalry, to homecoming weekends across the country, every week delivers something unforgettable," Symonds said. "HBCU football is more than a game, it's a shared experience rooted in tradition, pride, and community, brought to life every Saturday. With expanded distribution, we're reaching a much bigger audience, making year five our strongest season yet."
2026 HBCU GO FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE
■ Week 1 | Aug. 29 | 7 p.m. ET - North Carolina Central vs. Texas Southern at W. Thorne Stadium in Houston, Texas
■ Week 2 | Sept. 5 | 7 p.m. ET - Hope Labor Day Classic -- Edward Waters @ Jackson State [Classic] Veterans Memorial Stadium
■ Week 3 | Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. ET - Southern Heritage Classic -- Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Classic], Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
■ Week 4 | Sept. 19 | 7 p.m. ET - Tennessee State @ Florida A&M, Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium
■ Week 5 | Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. ET - South Carolina State @ Bethune-Cookman, Daytona Stadium
■ Week 6 | Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET - Truth and Service Classic -- Howard vs. Hampton [Classic], Audi Field
■ Week 7 | Oct. 10 | 4 p.m. ET - Florida A&M @ Alabama State [Homecoming], ASU Stadium
■ Week 8 | Oct. 17 | 3 p.m. ET - Alcorn State @ Prairie View A&M [Homecoming], Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
■ Week 9 | Oct. 24 | 3 p.m. ET - Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Florida A&M [Homecoming], Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium
■ Week 10 | Oct. 31 | 3 p.m. ET - Southern University @ Florida A&M, Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium
■ Week 11 | Nov. 7 | 3 p.m. ET - Mississippi Valley State @ Jackson State, Veterans Memorial Stadium
■ Week 12 | Nov. 14 | 3 p.m. ET - Alcorn State @ Southern University, A.W. Mumford Stadium
■ Week 13 | Nov. 21 | 3 p.m. ET - Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank Field
KEY SWAC GAMES TO WATCH
The SWAC is the backbone of the 2026 HBCU GO schedule, where 12 broadcasts will be from SWAC home sites, carrying significant conference weight.
Southern Heritage Classic: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 12, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis): One of the crown jewel events of HBCU football returns to Memphis. Alcorn and UAPB bring history, rivalry, and an entire city's worth of culture to the stadium. The Southern Heritage Classic is appointment viewing every year, and with HBCU GO cameras rolling, it reaches its widest audience.
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State (Oct. 10, ASU Stadium, Montgomery): The Rattlers roll into Montgomery for what doubles as a high-stakes SWAC matchup and FAMU's Homecoming game. Florida A&M has built itself into one of the most consistently competitive programs in Black college football. The host team, Alabama State with Andrew Body at quarterback, hopes to make this one a statement game with plenty of energy on both sidelines.
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M (Oct. 17, Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field, Prairie View): Alcorn will take on the 2025 SWAC champions in Prairie View, Texas. The Panthers under head coach Tremaine Jackson have been building momentum this offseason toward being consistent contenders for the conference title, with plans to return to the Celebration Bowl.
"Always excited to host a SWAC opponent for homecoming because of the excitement that homecoming brings at PV," Coach Jackson told HBCU Legends. "While we know it will be a tough game, we look forward to continuing the preparation for all our opponents in 2026."
With this game serving as Prairie View's Homecoming, the Panthers will have every advantage—crowd, energy, and momentum. A strong test for both programs with conference implications attached.
Southern vs. Florida A&M (Oct. 31, Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee): The Halloween showdown will have new Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk making his first trip to Bragg Stadium versus Quinn Gray Sr. and the Rattlers. This late SWAC battle may have postseason implications for Southern, who plan to fight for the top spot in the West division.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State (Nov. 7, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson): Late-season SWAC football in Mississippi. Coach TC Taylor and Jackson State have continued to define the expectations for HBCU football programs in the modern era, having the most 10-win seasons since 2010. The Tigers always attract national attention, and a Valley-Jackson matchup in November is a game that matters in the SWAC.
Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 21, Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff): The season finale. Texas Southern closes the HBCU GO slate on the road in Pine Bluff. Both programs know what a late-November win means for seeding and positioning. This one could be pivotal for both programs.
THREE HOMECOMING GAMES & THREE CLASSICS
HBCU GO has three Homecoming games and three Classics on the 2026 schedule, which is the most the network has featured in a single season.
Homecomings
Florida A&M Homecoming -- Florida A&M vs. Alabama State (Oct. 10, ASU Stadium, Montgomery): FAMU's Homecoming game on a national broadcast is a cultural event in its own right.
Prairie View A&M Homecoming -- Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M (Oct. 17, Panther Stadium at Panther Stadium, Prairie View's Homecoming is one of the most celebrated weekends in HBCU Texas.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Homecoming -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Florida A&M (Oct. 24, Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee): UAPB makes the trip to Tallahassee carrying its own Homecoming designation, which is a distinctive scheduling construction.
Classics
- Hope Labor Day Classic - Edward Waters @ Jackson State [Classic], Veterans Memorial Stadium | Week 2 | Sept. 5 | 7 p.m. ET
- Southern Heritage Classic - Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Classic], Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Week 3 | Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. ET
- Truth and Service Classic - Howard vs. Hampton [Classic] Audi Field | Week 6 | Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET
HOW TO WATCH HBCU GO IN 2026
HBCU GO is available free of charge across multiple platforms:
- Broadcast syndication in major U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta (check local listings)
- Amazon Prime Video -- HBCU GO FAST channel
- The Roku Channel -- HBCU GO FAST channel
- Local Now
- HBCU GO mobile app
- HBCUGO.TV -- live, free, anywhere, anytime
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT HBCU GO
What is HBCU GO?
HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital sports platform owned by Allen Media Group and founded by Byron Allen. Now in its fifth season of HBCU football broadcasts, the platform delivers live games, original programming, documentaries, and HBCU cultural content. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO app, and HBCUGO.TV at no cost to viewers.
How many games will HBCU GO broadcast in 2026?
HBCU GO will broadcast 13 football games during the 2026 season, running from August 29 through November 21. The schedule includes three classic games, three Homecoming matchups, and conference games spanning the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, OVC, and CAA.
What classic games are on the 2026 HBCU GO schedule?
Three classics are on the 2026 HBCU GO broadcast schedule: the Hope Labor Day Classic (Edward Waters vs. Jackson State, Sept. 5), the Southern Heritage Classic (Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sept. 12 in Memphis), and the Truth and Service Classic (Howard vs. Hampton at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3).
Which HBCU Homecoming games are on HBCU GO in 2026?
HBCU GO will broadcast three Homecoming games in 2026. Florida A&M's Homecoming airs Oct. 10 from ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. Prairie View A&M's Homecoming airs Oct. 17 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in Prairie View, Texas. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Homecoming airs Oct. 24 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
Where is the Truth and Service Classic in 2026?
The 2026 Truth and Service Classic between Howard and Hampton will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on October 3 at 3 p.m. Eastern. HBCU GO will carry the game live.
How can I watch HBCU GO for free?
HBCU GO is available for free on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, and at HBCUGO.TV. Broadcast syndication is also available in major U.S. television markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze