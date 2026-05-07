HBCU GO Unveils 2026 Football Schedule: 13 Games, 3 Classics, 3 Homecoming Showdowns

HOUSTON, Tx. — The 2026 college football broadcast season will kick off on Aug. 29 in Houston, Texas, for HBCU GO, as the Allen Media Group subsidiary enters year five, which could become its biggest and most entertaining yet.

The 13-game schedule will be anchored by a majority of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) slate of games, including three classics, three Homecoming showdowns, and a season-opening prime-time matchups. The full schedule, obtained by HBCU Legends on SI, covers SWAC, MEAC, CAA, SIAC, and OVC conference teams.

This season, HBCU football fans will have an opportunity to watch games across Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, with the HBCU GO mobile app, or on HBCUGO.TV, free of charge.

Players celebrate with Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson after the SWAC football championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State 23-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"HBCU GO is on a mission to give Black college sports the global stage it deserves, and this season we're doing exactly that," Byron Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. "With expanded distribution, we are bringing the pageantry, the rivalries, and the pure excellence of HBCU football into millions of living rooms across America, for free."

Curtis Symonds, president of HBCU GO, called the schedule a direct answer to the culture's demand for elevated HBCU broadcast coverage.

"This schedule speaks for itself, from the Southern Heritage Classic to the Truth & Service Classic in Washington, D.C., where Howard and Hampton meet in the latest chapter of their 'Real HU' rivalry, to homecoming weekends across the country, every week delivers something unforgettable," Symonds said. "HBCU football is more than a game, it's a shared experience rooted in tradition, pride, and community, brought to life every Saturday. With expanded distribution, we're reaching a much bigger audience, making year five our strongest season yet."

HBCU GO 2026 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE | HBCU GO

2026 HBCU GO FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

■ Week 1 | Aug. 29 | 7 p.m. ET - North Carolina Central vs. Texas Southern at W. Thorne Stadium in Houston, Texas



■ Week 2 | Sept. 5 | 7 p.m. ET - Hope Labor Day Classic -- Edward Waters @ Jackson State [Classic] Veterans Memorial Stadium

■ Week 3 | Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. ET - Southern Heritage Classic -- Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Classic], Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

■ Week 4 | Sept. 19 | 7 p.m. ET - Tennessee State @ Florida A&M, Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

■ Week 5 | Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. ET - South Carolina State @ Bethune-Cookman, Daytona Stadium

■ Week 6 | Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET - Truth and Service Classic -- Howard vs. Hampton [Classic], Audi Field

■ Week 7 | Oct. 10 | 4 p.m. ET - Florida A&M @ Alabama State [Homecoming], ASU Stadium

■ Week 8 | Oct. 17 | 3 p.m. ET - Alcorn State @ Prairie View A&M [Homecoming], Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

■ Week 9 | Oct. 24 | 3 p.m. ET - Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Florida A&M [Homecoming], Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

■ Week 10 | Oct. 31 | 3 p.m. ET - Southern University @ Florida A&M, Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

■ Week 11 | Nov. 7 | 3 p.m. ET - Mississippi Valley State @ Jackson State, Veterans Memorial Stadium

■ Week 12 | Nov. 14 | 3 p.m. ET - Alcorn State @ Southern University, A.W. Mumford Stadium

■ Week 13 | Nov. 21 | 3 p.m. ET - Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank Field

Jackson State's Head Coach T.C. Taylor stands for the alma mater after winning the game against Alcorn State in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KEY SWAC GAMES TO WATCH

The SWAC is the backbone of the 2026 HBCU GO schedule, where 12 broadcasts will be from SWAC home sites, carrying significant conference weight.

Southern Heritage Classic: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 12, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis): One of the crown jewel events of HBCU football returns to Memphis. Alcorn and UAPB bring history, rivalry, and an entire city's worth of culture to the stadium. The Southern Heritage Classic is appointment viewing every year, and with HBCU GO cameras rolling, it reaches its widest audience.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State (Oct. 10, ASU Stadium, Montgomery): The Rattlers roll into Montgomery for what doubles as a high-stakes SWAC matchup and FAMU's Homecoming game. Florida A&M has built itself into one of the most consistently competitive programs in Black college football. The host team, Alabama State with Andrew Body at quarterback, hopes to make this one a statement game with plenty of energy on both sidelines.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M (Oct. 17, Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field, Prairie View): Alcorn will take on the 2025 SWAC champions in Prairie View, Texas. The Panthers under head coach Tremaine Jackson have been building momentum this offseason toward being consistent contenders for the conference title, with plans to return to the Celebration Bowl.

"Always excited to host a SWAC opponent for homecoming because of the excitement that homecoming brings at PV," Coach Jackson told HBCU Legends. "While we know it will be a tough game, we look forward to continuing the preparation for all our opponents in 2026."

With this game serving as Prairie View's Homecoming, the Panthers will have every advantage—crowd, energy, and momentum. A strong test for both programs with conference implications attached.

Southern vs. Florida A&M (Oct. 31, Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee): The Halloween showdown will have new Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk making his first trip to Bragg Stadium versus Quinn Gray Sr. and the Rattlers. This late SWAC battle may have postseason implications for Southern, who plan to fight for the top spot in the West division.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State (Nov. 7, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson): Late-season SWAC football in Mississippi. Coach TC Taylor and Jackson State have continued to define the expectations for HBCU football programs in the modern era, having the most 10-win seasons since 2010. The Tigers always attract national attention, and a Valley-Jackson matchup in November is a game that matters in the SWAC.

Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 21, Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff): The season finale. Texas Southern closes the HBCU GO slate on the road in Pine Bluff. Both programs know what a late-November win means for seeding and positioning. This one could be pivotal for both programs.

Prairie View A&M Panthers | PVAMU Athletics

THREE HOMECOMING GAMES & THREE CLASSICS

HBCU GO has three Homecoming games and three Classics on the 2026 schedule, which is the most the network has featured in a single season.

Homecomings

Florida A&M Homecoming -- Florida A&M vs. Alabama State (Oct. 10, ASU Stadium, Montgomery): FAMU's Homecoming game on a national broadcast is a cultural event in its own right.

Prairie View A&M Homecoming -- Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M (Oct. 17, Panther Stadium at Panther Stadium, Prairie View's Homecoming is one of the most celebrated weekends in HBCU Texas.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Homecoming -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Florida A&M (Oct. 24, Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee): UAPB makes the trip to Tallahassee carrying its own Homecoming designation, which is a distinctive scheduling construction.

Howard Bison QB Tyriq Starks | Orange Blossom Classic, Chinedu Ernesto

Classics

Hope Labor Day Classic - Edward Waters @ Jackson State [Classic], Veterans Memorial Stadium | Week 2 | Sept. 5 | 7 p.m. ET

Southern Heritage Classic - Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Classic], Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Week 3 | Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. ET

Truth and Service Classic - Howard vs. Hampton [Classic] Audi Field | Week 6 | Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET

HOW TO WATCH HBCU GO IN 2026

HBCU GO is available free of charge across multiple platforms:

Broadcast syndication in major U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta (check local listings)

Amazon Prime Video -- HBCU GO FAST channel

The Roku Channel -- HBCU GO FAST channel

Local Now

HBCU GO mobile app

HBCUGO.TV -- live, free, anywhere, anytime

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT HBCU GO

What is HBCU GO?

HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital sports platform owned by Allen Media Group and founded by Byron Allen. Now in its fifth season of HBCU football broadcasts, the platform delivers live games, original programming, documentaries, and HBCU cultural content. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO app, and HBCUGO.TV at no cost to viewers.

How many games will HBCU GO broadcast in 2026?

HBCU GO will broadcast 13 football games during the 2026 season, running from August 29 through November 21. The schedule includes three classic games, three Homecoming matchups, and conference games spanning the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, OVC, and CAA.

What classic games are on the 2026 HBCU GO schedule?

Three classics are on the 2026 HBCU GO broadcast schedule: the Hope Labor Day Classic (Edward Waters vs. Jackson State, Sept. 5), the Southern Heritage Classic (Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sept. 12 in Memphis), and the Truth and Service Classic (Howard vs. Hampton at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3).

Which HBCU Homecoming games are on HBCU GO in 2026?

HBCU GO will broadcast three Homecoming games in 2026. Florida A&M's Homecoming airs Oct. 10 from ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. Prairie View A&M's Homecoming airs Oct. 17 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in Prairie View, Texas. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Homecoming airs Oct. 24 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Where is the Truth and Service Classic in 2026?

The 2026 Truth and Service Classic between Howard and Hampton will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on October 3 at 3 p.m. Eastern. HBCU GO will carry the game live.

How can I watch HBCU GO for free?

HBCU GO is available for free on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, and at HBCUGO.TV. Broadcast syndication is also available in major U.S. television markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta.