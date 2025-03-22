BCIC Championship Games Central: Scores, Updates, And Game Info

𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋. 𝐍𝐎𝐓. 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄! 🏀🐾



Atreonia Garner led all scorers with 18 points to help the Panthers advance in the inaugural Black College Invitational Championship! Clark Atlanta will play the winner of JCSU/Livingstone on Saturday‼️#GoPanthers🐾 | #StrictlyBusiness pic.twitter.com/clyvGChwzb