CIAA Offering BOGO Ticket Packages for 2023 Basketball Tournament

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) announced today a Buy One Get One (BOGO) Half Off Ticket Packages are now on sale for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament set to tip-off February 20-26 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

BOGO ticket packages for the highly anticipated CIAA Basketball Tournament, featuring 22 action-packed games, are now available via Ticketmaster by visiting HERE. Special-priced BOGO packages are on sale from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 16, 2023, or while supplies last. Single-session tickets will go on sale on Jan. 9, 2023.

In addition to the highly anticipated CIAA Basketball Championship, the annual tournament will again offer fan-favorite events for all ages, including Super Saturday, step shows and concerts as well as Fan Fest, High School Education Day and Career Expo, and more. This year’s tournament will also mark the unveiling of CFG Arena’s $200 million renovation backed by celebrity investors including basketball star and Maryland-raised Kevin Durant, Grammy Award-winning musician Pharrell Williams and pro football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

For more information about the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, visit theciaa.com.

Fans, alumni, and attendees wishing to make hotel reservations can select and book their lodging for Baltimore by contacting ConferenceDirect or by calling 844-293-6678 .



Businesses seeking to activate in Vendor Village at Fan Fest, tournament week’s signature ancillary experience, can apply and learn more details HERE.

Participant registration and vending opportunities for Career Expo as well as CIAA Education Day, which attracts over 6,000+ students annually, are now available HERE.



The CIAA and its partners are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment throughout tournament week and will follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

About the CIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first, and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrates the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament - an event that has become a must-see in the African American community. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a 2019 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.