Dawn Staley Gifts Southern's Team, a Masterful Job of Lifting Young Ladies

The perfume she wears beat Southern University before Dawn Staley did. Louis Vuitton Dawn is already her brand — but the LV Imagination perfume she sent the Lady Jaguars wasn't just any ordinary gift. It was a wonderful gesture.

After the SWAC champions beat Samford 65-53 in the First Four, Dawn Staley stopped by their hotel — not to scout, but to show respect — and handed every player a sample of her signature fragrance. Masterful.

No. 16 Southern University Lady Jaguars vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks | Credit: SU Athletics, SC Athletics, HBCU Legends

"Her being here, getting to hear the words she had for our team, it was just great," Lady Jaguars guard Mykayla Cunningham said. "It's great that she took the time out because she's a very busy woman. She's smart. She sat and watched the game. Wrote down notes about both teams; she's going to be prepared. And that's how we have to come out and be prepared against her."

Before tip-off against the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, the Southern University Lady Jaguars will have the smell of the coach they're about to face permeating their locker room and uniforms. A scent of a winner.

Dawn Staley made sure to get the Jaguars right, after their win over Samford 🤩



📺 ESPN2#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MQfoFeP5a8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 20, 2026

How could any player who received a special visit and words of encouragement from Staley before their First Four match fall into viewing her or the Gamecocks as an opponent?

"When it comes to South Carolina, of course, we just have to go out and compete," Southern University head coach Carlos Funchess said. "Play our game and try to do the best that we can. We had to overcome a lot of adversity. I love my kids — they're going to give you 100% every night."

And yet, it was a wise coaching move and a heartwarming gesture from one of the GOATs of women's basketball. Dawn Staley had no malicious intent. Her kindness is precisely what makes it so disarming.

Mykayla Cunninham talked about what it meant for Dawn Staley to come speak to the team the other day.



She says her mom is a big fan of hers@JaguarsWBB | @GamecockWBB | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/47dylBBuZZ — Claire Foley (@clairefoleytv) March 20, 2026

Staley is a cultural icon for many young women, especially those who play basketball. For years, she has been an advocate for HBCUs, promoting their brand, defending against lower seedings, and commenting on their importance in our society. Even wearing a Cheyney University jersey signals the respect and empathy she maintains for HBCU institutions.

Here's the transcript of Dawn Staley's answer to my question I asked her about what still needs to happen for HBCU WBB programs for that respect to fully match the talent and impact those programs have?” during South Carolina's press conference @TheIXSports. pic.twitter.com/i0QmDCp9NP — Rob from Chester, Pa (@knoxrob1) March 20, 2026

Under Staley, South Carolina has scheduled HBCU programs, including Norfolk State and, this season, Coppin State. Saturday will mark the first time she faces Southern University. Coach Funchess and the Lady Jaguars are returning to the NCAA Tournament First Round for the second consecutive year, after last season's 84-46 loss to UCLA.

Millions will be watching Saturday's game because of the historic meaning of an HBCU program battling one of the best teams in the nation — and one of the greatest coaches the sport has ever seen.

Expect a prideful Lady Jaguars squad to battle to the end.

NCAA Tournament First Round: No. 16 Southern University Lady Jaguars vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Matchup: No. 16 Southern University vs. No. 1 South Carolina

No. 16 Southern University vs. No. 1 South Carolina Date: March 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET

March 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

PLAYERS TO WATCH AND MATCHUPS

D’Shantae Edwards drives against Samford | SU Athletics

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY LADY JAGUARS

Jaylia Reed, Guard. Reed led the way against Samford with 16 points, hitting a key 3-pointer with 6:47 left that started the game-winning 14-2 run. She is Southern's top threat from the outside and the player most likely to challenge South Carolina's defense from long range.

DeMya Porter, Forward. Porter had a strong double-double against Samford with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Her play inside helped Southern dominate the paint, outscoring Samford 34-12. She also protects the rim, making the Lady Jaguars' defense hard to break.

D'Shantae Edwards, Guard. Edwards made a tough three-point play early in the fourth quarter to break a 44-44 tie and spark the key run against Samford. She also had five steals in the SWAC Championship win over Alabama State.

Jocelyn Tate, Guard. Tate leads the team with 2.0 steals per game and is the heart of Southern's defense. In the SWAC Championship, she filled the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Mykayla Cunningham, Guard. Cunningham had eight points and four assists in the SWAC Championship. Her passing and court vision are key to Southern's offense.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) drives to the basket Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. South Carolina Gamecocks won 83-77. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Joyce Edwards, Forward. Edwards leads South Carolina with 19.6 points per game, has earned First-Team All-SEC and Second-Team All-American honors, and is on the John R. Wooden Award National Ballot. She is the Gamecocks' main offensive threat and a tough matchup for any team.

Ta'Niya Latson, Guard. Latson averages 14.3 points per game and is a finalist for national player of the year at her position. She transferred in after leading the nation in scoring last season and gives South Carolina a top scoring option in the backcourt.

Madina Okot, Center. Okot leads the team with 10.9 rebounds per game, earned Second-Team All-SEC honors, and is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. She will be DeMya Porter's main challenge in the frontcourt on Saturday.

Raven Johnson, Guard. Johnson is the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 10.3 points per game with a 3.41 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks fourth in the nation. She will be tasked with disrupting Southern's backcourt and is the Gamecocks' defensive leader.

Tessa Johnson, Guard/Forward. Tessa Johnson averages 12.9 points per game and gives South Carolina strong three-point shooting and perimeter defense as the team's third scoring option behind Edwards and Latson.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

DeMya Porter vs. Madina Okot in the paint. Porter gave Southern everything they needed against Samford. Okot, who averages nearly 11 rebounds a game, is a much tougher challenge. How Porter handles this matchup will decide how long Southern can stay in the game on Saturday.

PREDICTION

The Gamecocks will advance — and the Lady Jaguars will still be majestic with their SWAC crowns.