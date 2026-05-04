HBCU Baseball Classic's Historic Night at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field has stood for 112 years in Chicago. The historic ballpark was where Babe Ruth called his shot in 1932 and Jackie Robinson took the field there as a Brooklyn Dodger. On Saturday night, the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field hosted two HBCUs for the first time in the stadium's history.

The inaugural Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic saw the Alabama A&M Bulldogs defeat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 10-7, but the final score only revealed a fraction of the story.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchup took place exactly 106 years after the first Negro Leagues game was played on May 2, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois, with the Chicago American Giants taking the field.

Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Panthers created a connection between the past and present of Black baseball that organizers had been working towards for months.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson tossed the ceremonial first pitch as the HBCU fans along with Divine Nine alumni packing sections of the ballpark. The marching band performances and fan activations celebrated HBCU tradition throughout the evening, while youth clinics and community programming had filled the days leading up to first pitch.

“This is our homecoming for HBCUs in Chicago, so to have that is truly gratifying," Earnest Horton, CEO of Black Baseball Media said. His organization hosted the event in partnership with the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball.

The game itself carried weight as both programs entered the SWAC matchup fighting for conference positioning down the stretch of conference play, and Alabama A&M took advantage of an early offensive burst to control the night.

Miles Jackson | AAMU Athletics

How It Happened

Prairie View A&M (9-35, 5-18 SWAC) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Tyvon Moore crossed the plate to tie the game at 1-1 after the Bulldogs scored first. The Panthers responded again in the second when DeShon Middleton lined an RBI triple to even the score at 2-2.

Alabama A&M (10-37, 4-19 SWAC) then pulled away with four runs on three hits in the sixth inning to build a 10-2 lead, taking advantage of a Prairie View pitching staff that worked through 46 hitters on the night.

The Panthers refused to fold. Prairie View answered with a three-run sixth, capped by a two-run single from John Lawson that cut the deficit to 10-5. Zacarias Salinas crossed the plate in the eighth to add another run, and Moore came home again in the ninth to make it 10-7. The comeback bid stalled for Prairie View.

Middleton led the Panthers offensively, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, and an RBI. Basilio Williams added two RBIs. Lawson drove in two more. Every starter in the Prairie View lineup reached base safely. The Panthers hit .375 with runners in scoring position and drew six walks.

Zak Rice was named the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic MVP after having three hits, scoring two runs, and four RBIs on the evening.

Alabama A&M pitcher Anthony Mateo (4-4) got the win, giving up five runs on seven hits, but struck out seven hitters in seven innings. Oliver Brown (1-4) took the loss after surrendering six runs on five hits for Prairie View A&M.

Prairie View A&M | Credit: Malichi Overall, PVAMU Athletics

A Stage Decades in the Making

For Alabama A&M head coach Louis Whitlow, the night represented something his program had been chasing for years.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Louis Whitlow, Alabama A&M head coach said. "We’ve had a few of those on our schedule this year, but to play in a venue like Wrigley Field, it’s special. At the same time, this is still a conference game for us. This is all business."

Whitlow has spoken openly about the role exposure plays in HBCU baseball’s growth. Black representation in Major League Baseball has declined significantly since the 1970s, and while MLB has invested in youth development pipelines, visibility at the highest levels remains a barrier the conference’s programs continue to confront.

“Major League Baseball has made a concerted effort to highlight HBCU baseball. You’re seeing more opportunities, more exposure. Draft numbers are going up, and I think they’ll continue to rise. Exposure makes a big difference.” - Louis Whitlow

The HBCU Baseball Classic was modeled after the Chicago Football Classic, the annual HBCU football game held at Soldier Field. Mayor Johnson officially proclaimed April 26 through May 2 as HBCU Baseball Week in Chicago, marking the first such designation in the city’s history.

What’s Next

The two programs return to Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon to close out the three-game series.

For Prairie View A&M, the Wrigley loss followed a 15-11 victory at Wintrust Field on Friday night, splitting the Chicago portion of the weekend. For Alabama A&M, Saturday’s win delivered something the Bulldogs had been searching for all season, a result on a stage that matched the ambition of the moment.

About The HBCU Baseball Classic

Who won the HBCU Baseball Classic at Wrigley Field?

Alabama A&M defeated Prairie View A&M 10-7 in the inaugural Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

When was the first HBCU baseball game at Wrigley Field?

Saturday, May 2, 2026, marked the first time Historically Black Colleges and Universities competed in a baseball game at Wrigley Field. Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M played the inaugural Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic before a national audience.

Why is Wrigley Field significant to HBCU baseball?

Wrigley Field is the only existing Major League Baseball stadium where Jackie Robinson played during his career with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The connection placed the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic inside one of the sport’s most historically significant venues.