Howard University Names John Wall President of Basketball Operations

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Former No. 1 overall pick, John Wall, has been named president of basketball operations at Howard University, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday. The five-time NBA All-Star returns to the Washington D.C. where he spent nine seasons as the face of the Washington Wizards.

Wall partners with a Bison program that just delivered the first NCAA Tournament victory in Howard’s school history and captured the 2026 MEAC Tournament championship under veteran head coach Kenny Blakeney. Howard University officials told ESPN they consider the program the top-ranked HBCU in the country, which many other programs will debate.

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has become the president of basketball operations at Howard University, returning to Washington, D.C. to partner with the top-ranked HBCU in the country, school officials tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/LAdweZx2ct — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2026

Wall’s Background

Wall was selected as the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky. He played nine seasons in Washington, earned five consecutive All-Star selections from 2014 through 2018, and averaged 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per game with the Wizards. At the time he signed his max extension, Wall ranked among the highest-paid players in the league.

Injuries shaped the back end of his playing career. Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season after undergoing multiple surgeries, was traded to the Houston Rockets in December 2020, and played 40 games over two seasons with the franchise before sitting out a full year as Houston prioritized younger players.

He spent 2022-23 with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 11.4 points across 34 games. After publicly expressing interest in an NBA return in 2025, Wall instead joined Amazon Prime Video as an analyst for the 2025-26 NBA season.

His prior front-office experience is limited. In 2020, Wall purchased an ownership stake in the South East Melbourne Phoenix of Australia’s National Basketball League. The Howard role is his first full-scope basketball operations position at any level of the sport.

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and Howard guard Bryce Harris (34) battle for the ball during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Program He Joins

Howard is not a rebuilding project. Blakeney’s Bison finished 24-11 in 2025-26 and won the MEAC Tournament 70-63 over North Carolina Central at Norfolk Scope Arena, claiming the program’s third MEAC title in four years. Howard then defeated UMBC 86-83 in the NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton, the first NCAA Tournament win in program history, before falling to eventual national champion Michigan in the Round of 64.

That Michigan game drew a record national audience. The primetime window featuring Howard-Michigan and VCU-North Carolina averaged 12.5 million viewers, the most-watched first-round window in NCAA Tournament history, according to CBS Sports and TNT Sports.

The roster Wall inherits returns its core. MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Bryce Harris, lead guard Cam Gillus, sharpshooter Cedric Taylor III, and forward Ose Okojie all played central roles in the title run. Blakeney was named MEAC Tournament Outstanding Coach for the second time in his tenure.

What The Role Covers

“President of basketball operations” is a title college basketball is increasingly borrowing from the NBA front-office vocabulary. The role typically covers roster strategy, NIL and revenue-share planning, transfer-portal management, and donor- and alumni-facing work. For Howard, the value of the hire is partly basketball and partly visibility.

Wall does not bring a long executive résumé. He brings name recognition, established NBA player and agent relationships, and standing in the Washington, D.C. basketball community. For an HBCU program now competing for high-major transfers and national attention, those are useful assets.

An Unconventional Hire

The hire is unconventional by the standards of college basketball front offices, which have traditionally been staffed by university administrators, retired coaches, or NBA scouts moving to the campus side. Wall fits none of those categories. Howard is also not hiring from a position of weakness.

Master P (UNO) and Shaq (Sacramento State) became executives of basketball operations over the recent year and have opened doors for their respective teams. The position shouldn't be just in title only, but also a functional role for the individual and athletic program.

“For our young men to go to three NCAA tournaments in four years is incredible,” Blakeney said after the MEAC title win. “I want these young men to have Howard in their DNA and in their fibers because I know our alums do and our community does as well.”

Wall’s job is to help keep it that way.