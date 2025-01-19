Deion Sanders' Heartwarming Support For Daughter Shelomi At HBCU Basketball Game
Deion Sanders loves his kids! Saturday night, he made a surprise visit to Alabama A&M University to watch his daughter, Shelomi, and the Lady Bulldogs defeat Alabama State University, 54-47, at Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Coach Prime posted: "Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless. #CoachPrime"
Shelomi Sanders is on of the reserve guards for AAMU. She contributed 7 minutes of play, recording one assist and one steal in the Bulldogs' victory over the Hornets. The Dallas native averages 6 points, 15 minutes
Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball program after transferring from Jackson State to join her father and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo.
Coach Dawn Thornton, 2024 HBCU Legends Woman of the Year honoree, is in her first season at Alabama A&M after several successful seasons at the University of Arkanasas Pine-Bluff.
Currently, the Lady Bulldogs are 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the SWAC. Their only blemish is an 65-55 loss to Jackson State University on Jan. 9.
Deion Sanders had an informal interview with the Dallas Cowboys about the team's vacant head position.
Last week, Dallas and former head coach Mike McCarthy parted ways after failing to agree on a contract extension. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has interviewed several candidates for the opening.
Sanders told a few podcasts over the past two weeks that he would consider coaching in the NFL if he could coach his sons.
Former Jackson State football stars, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, all have draft grades. Shedeur and Hunter are expected to go within the first ten picks of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The prospect of Deion Sanders coaching his sons, particularly Hunter, could pose challenges for Dallas. The team would need to relinquish considerable draft capital and also determine how to handle their current franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is returning from a serious hamstring injury.
For now, Coach Prime is getting set for his next chapter in Boulder and will keep being the great father to his kids.
ICYMI: Cowboys and Sanders Have 'Mutual Interest'
Adam Schefter reported during halftime of the NFC Wild Card game between the Rams and Vikings that Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys have discussed him as a potential candidate to replace Mike McCarthy as head coach.
"There is a mutual interest there," Schefter said. "And I go back to about a year and a half ago when I had a former general manager say to me, watch Deion Sanders. There's a real possibility he may be the next head coach for Dallas Cowboys. While there is mutual interest, we'll see if that amps up, but the two sides have talked. They have touched base, and we'll see if it goes anywhere."
Ryan Clark added, "He has the name. He understands what it's like to be in that building. Next, Jason Kelce noted, "You wanna talk about prime time? Oh my gosh. America's football team prime time, that's gonna be a fun thing to watch."
Sanders has recently discussed on talk shows and podcasts he's open to the possibility of coaching in the National Football League, if it included "HIS SONS."
SANDERS' RECENT STATEMENTS ABOUT NFL COACHING
The former HBCU Coach of the Year and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is doing an about-face on coaching in the National Football League.
According to reporter Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Sanders is reportedly interested in the Las Vegas Raiders vacancy.
"He has a very strong interest in the job," the person said. "The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders' interest in the opening," Bonsignore reported.
In previous interviews, Sanders stated that he would find it challenging to coach millionaire players in the NFL. He believes a coach should not need to motivate players to perform at a high level.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer mentioned Wednesday's Good Morning America, "The only way I would consider, is to coach my SONS." He stressed, plurality in SONS.
“I’m not following them; but you got to think of it logically as a Father,” Sanders followed up his GMA remark on the Million $ Worth Of Game Podcast.
Which would include Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, but also 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. All of the young men played under Coach Prime at Jackson State and followed him to Colorado.
SANDERS' HBCU LEGACY
Athletic director Ashley Robinson and Jackson State hired Sanders as head coach in Sept. 2020 to revitalize the Tigers football program.
He registered a 27-6 record after three highly successful seasons at Jackson State. The Tigers won two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships and made two trips to the Celebration Bowl.
Coach Prime left Jackson, Mississippi, to accept the head coach position with the Colorado Buffaloes. Since then, he's turned around that program with a 4-8 record in his first season, but posted a 9-4 season with Hunter earning the Heisman and Shedeur, claiming the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
THE SANDERS FAMILY IN THE 2025 NFL DRAFT
Las Vegas will have the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a 4-13 season under former head coach Anthony Pierce. Shedeur Sanders could become a draft prospect for the Raiders to consider in April. Should Deion Sanders choose to coach one of his sons again, the Raiders are a strong possibility.
Son Shilo Sanders has various NFL Draft analysts ranking him anywhere from a mid-to-late-round selection to an undrafted rookie free agent.
Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe noted this about Shilo on Wednesday's NIGHTCAP podcast with Chad Johnson: "We know Shedeur is going to have a high grade. What type of grade is Shilo going to have? Does he have a third-round, fourth-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round grade? Free agent? That's the question."
Johnson said about Deion Sanders' prospect of becoming an NFL head coach: "All he's doing now is planting the seed...The tongue is powerful. Anything you say, there's a chance it will happen."
Landing both of his sons is more likely with Las Vegas. Will it happen?
We shall see.
ICMYI FROM HBCU LEGENDS
Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his coaching staff on Saturday morning.
"I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football," Vick said. "The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them."
The new assistant coaches include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.
Terence Garvin– Defensive Coordinator, Elton Brown– Offensive Line Coach, Jabo Smith– Defensive Backs Coach, Izaan Cross– Defensive Line Coach, LaRoy Reynolds– Linebackers Coach , Darryl Bullock– Assistant Head Coach, Steve Adams– Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator, DeMarcus McMillan– Director of Football Operations