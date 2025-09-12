Former HBCU Basketball Players Reportedly Among 13 Involved In NCAA Gambling Scheme

HBCU Legends

Two HBCU programs had student-athletes involved in the allegations.

The NCAA reported gambling allegations from "13 former men's basketball student-athletes who competed at six schools at the time the conduct in question occurred."  

The thirteen former student-athletes are from Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley State.   

The allegations state the violations included student-athletes "betted on and against their own teams, sharing information with third parties for purposes of sports betting, knowingly manipulating scoring or game outcomes and/or refusing to participate in the enforcement staff's investigation."

"The NCAA monitors over 22,000 contests every year and will continue to aggressively pursue competition integrity risks such as these," NCAA President Charlie Baker said. "I am grateful for the NCAA enforcement team's relentless work and for the schools' cooperation in these matters. The rise of sports betting is creating more opportunity for athletes across sports to engage in this unacceptable behavior, and while legalized sports betting is here to stay, regulators and gaming companies can do more to reduce these integrity risks by eliminating prop bets and giving sports leagues a seat at the table when setting policies." 

Through the NCAA's comprehensive integrity monitoring program and sources network, the enforcement staff became aware of unusual betting patterns associated with regular-season games played by these teams.

The enforcement staff investigated the reports and confirmed, through text messages, direct messages on social media, and other evidence, that violations had occurred.

The NCAA prohibits student-athletes and athletic programs from engaging in sports betting, including professional sports and for sports with NCAA Championships.

Third parties were linked to several cases and still investigating the level of their of involvement. Sportsbooks reported "suspicious betting patterns" in the college basketball games, according to ESPN.  

Also, the news outlet shared, "betting accounts associated with a gambling ring under federal investigation placed wagers deemed suspicious by bookmakers against Temple, Eastern Michigan, North Carolina A&T, Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans over the past two seasons."

Further details on this developing story will be provided in upcoming updates.

