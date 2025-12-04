Wednesday night's game against a tough Big 12 powerhouse in Tucson, Arizona, was a significant victory for the Lady Jaguars and HBCU women's basketball.

Southern University (2-5) pulled off one of the biggest road wins in program history Tuesday night, handing previously unbeaten Arizona (6-1) a 63-57 loss at McKale Center before a crowd of 5,245.

Demya Porter led the Jaguars with 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Southern had four players score at least eight points, and the bench delivered 35 points in the upset.

The Jaguars never trailed, setting the tone early with a strong defensive first quarter that produced a 16-11 lead. Southern kept control through halftime with balanced scoring and disciplined half-court play.

Arizona made its strongest push in the third quarter, but Southern answered with timely baskets to preserve its advantage. The Jaguars stretched their lead to 11 points midway through the fourth quarter and closed out the win at the free-throw line, finishing 8-of-10 and knocking down key attempts in the final minute.

Keys to Victory

1. Defensive Consistency for 40 Minutes

Southern held Arizona to just 41 percent shooting from the field and 23 percent from behind the arc, neutralizing Arizona's perimeter attack.



2. Winning the Efficiency Battle

The Jaguars shot 44 percent overall and 50 percent inside the arc, generating high-percentage looks throughout the night.



3. Discipline at the Free-Throw Line

Southern went 8-for-10 (80%) at the charity stripe, including late-game makes that sealed the win.



4. Control Without Trailing

Southern led for 16:50 of game time and never trailed, an extraordinary feat in a hostile road environment

By the Numbers

Final Score: Southern 63, Arizona 57

Shooting:

Southern: 25-57 FG (44%)

Arizona: 21-51 FG (41%)

Three-Point Shooting:

Southern: 5-17 (29%)

Free Throws:

Arizona: 3-13 (23%)

Southern: 8-10 (80%)

Arizona: 12-17 (71%)



Scoring by Quarter (Southern): 16 – 11 – 20 – 16

Largest Lead: Southern by 11, 4th quarter

Time With the Lead: Southern 16:50 | Arizona 1:30

Attendance: 5,245 at McKale Center

Next Up: Showdown in H-Town

The Jaguars will return home for a couple days before heading to Houston, Texas to take on the University of Houston on Sunday afternoon at 2 PM inside Fertitta Center. The game will broadcast live on ESPN+.

