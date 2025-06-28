Former HBCU Basketball Star Lands NBA Contract With Miami Heat
Howard University graduate and former star Steve Settle III agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat following the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to a report from Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.
The 6-foot-11 forward is a native of Glenarden, Maryland, who began his collegiate career with the Bison's basketball team. During the 2022–23 season, he started all 32 games, averaging 11.1 points and leading the team with 5.7 rebounds per game.
Settle was a key player as Howard secured the 2022-23 MEAC regular season and tournament championships, earning him All-MEAC Second Team honors that season.
Settle transferred to Temple for his final two seasons of eligibility. With the Owls, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game during the 2024–25 season. Also, he shot at a 41.6% rate from beyond the arc. His ability to space the floor and contribute defensively made him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams.
What Is an Exhibit-10 Contract?
An NBA Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows teams to convert the contract to a two-way contract or provide a bonus (up to $75,000) if the player is waived and then spends at least 60 days with the team's G League affiliate.
This structure gives Settle a chance to prove himself during training camp and earn a roster spot or a two-way deal with the Heat.
Outlook
Settle will join the Heat for Summer League play, allowing him to showcase his skills and potentially secure a longer-term position with the organization.
His path from Howard University to Temple University and now to the NBA illustrates that, given the opportunity, HBCU athletes can make their mark as professional basketball players.
