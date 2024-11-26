HBCU BASKETBALL: Freshman Guard Harper Shines As Howard Falls to UMBC
BALTIMORE, Md — The Howard Bison men's basketball team participated in a two-day event on the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) campus. Howard's freshman Blake Harper netted a team-high 20 points in a 95 -77 loss to UMBC.
The defending MEAC champs entered the event riding a 3-game winning streak capped off by an impressive road victory over Florida International University.
The first game of the two-day slate saw the Bison matched up against Boston University on Sunday, November 24th. Howard dropped the tightly contested battle 69 - 62 on the strength of 17 points from senior guard Marcus Dockery.
Monday's matchup against UMBC would be another opportunity for Howard to cement its place as one of the country's more solid mid-major basketball programs.
The host university created a great hoops environment for this early midday affair (noon EST), with local elementary and middle school students filling the stands. The Bison would need to establish an inside presence to set the tone, as Howard presented as the physically superior team.
Senior forward Bryce Harris completed that mission by scoring on a tough lay-in to start the contest. Unfortunately, Harris would leave the game shortly after that due to a nagging foot injury and would not return. To replace Harris, the Bison would utilize a combination of players headlined by Notre Dame transfer Dom Campbell.
The 6-9, 268-pound Campbell went an impressive 3/3 from the floor with five rebounds in the first half. Being the biggest player on the court benefited Howard. However, it led to questionable calls that resulted in three first-half fouls on Campbell.
Defensively, with Harris out and Campbell benched, the Bison didn't miss a beat, as UMBC is a perimeter-oriented team that attempts most shots from the outside. UMBC did hold a slight edge at halftime after connecting on 7/16 from three-point range in comparison to 3/6 for Howard in the first half.
Harper Continues To Impress
UMBC maintained the narrow advantage for over three and half minutes to open the second half until a Blake Harper layup gave the Bison a one-point lead with 16:12 remaining on the clock.
The two teams traded baskets until Howard began to seize control, led by Senior Guard Marcus Dockery and Blake Harper, who combined for 12 points during a stretch where Howard built a five-point lead with 9:39 remaining in the half.
The Howard bench became jubilant as the Bison appeared poised to close the contest intense, with the home crowd quiet and UMBC coaching staff signaling a timeout.
Unfortunately, Howard would commit three costly turnovers during a four-minute span, resulting in transition opportunities for UMBC. During that stretch, UMBC outscored Howard 13 - 4 and closed the game with a resounding 19 - 7 run.
Blake Harper finished the game with 20 points on 7/14 shooting and 6/7 from the free throw. Marcus Dockery scored 14 points, including 4/7 from three-point range, and Dom Campbell added 11 points off the bench.
Howard Remains Confident
Finishing the UMBC multi-team event 0 - 2 is not what Howard Head Coach Kenneth Blakeney envisioned for the two-time defending MEAC champions. However, as has been the case for the past two seasons, the Howard Bison evolves as the season progresses, which has resulted in a nearly 60%-win percentage during that stretch.
This season may serve as the most exacting for Blakeney as a result of a multitude of challenges that include a new roster and internal friction as players had to be separated due to frustration boiling over in the waning minutes of Monday's contest.
Additionally, Bryce Harris, one of the longest-tenured players in the program and proven leader, needs to get healthy, as he left the arena on Monday in a walking boot.
Harris Achieves Milestone
Amid obstacles, Bryce Harris scored the 1,000th point of his decorated career late in yesterday's contest against Boston University. As aforementioned, Harris is the unquestionable leader that Coach Blakeney once dubbed "the most important recruit" of his tenure, whom he affectionately nicknamed "the Mayor of Howard University."
The Howard Bison return to action on Saturday, November 30th for a home game vs Mt. Saint Mary's University.