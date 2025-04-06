HBCU Men's All-Star Game: Team Love Edges Out Team Attles In A Thrilling Showdown
Jordan Hinds broke through the defense for a game-winning layup, leading Team Love to a 94-92 victory over Team Attles with only 3.9 seconds remaining during the 2025 HBCU Men's All-Star Game at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.
This match marked the fourth installment of founder Travis Williams' vision to showcase the nation's top HBCU basketball players.
Hinds, the CIAA Player of the Year, was named the 2025 HBCU Men's All-Star Player of the Game, scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds for Team Love.
The 2025 HBCU Men's All-Star Game was a tremendous display of competitive spirit among the 24 HBCU all-stars.
Team Love's TJ Madlock had an opportunity to tie at 89 with 1:02 remaining in the game. Team Attles Croskey missed the first free throw, but Team Love grabbed the rebound. Team Love finally gained a one-point lead after hitting two free throws with 47.8 seconds left.
Team Attles had a 10-second backcourt violation, turning over the ball to Team Love. Fletcher nailed a three-pointer to lead by 3 points. However, Team Attles responded with a trey to tie the game at 92.
Jordan Hinds calmly brought the basketball down the court and into the paint to score the game-winning layup.
In an exciting matchup, Team Love claimed the 2025 HBCU Men's All-Star Game trophy by defeating Team Attles with a score of 94-92.
Can an all-star game provide the necessary exposure to the talented men's and women's HBCU basketball players? It's been a challenge that HBCU All-Star Game's founder Travis Williams has passionately spotlighted with the event.
Williams told Andscape's Mia Berry, "We have zero representation in the NBA out of 450 players and 30 NBA teams. We have no representation out of the 144 players between the WNBA teams. This [was] placed in my spirit to hopefully change that trajectory. Women's basketball is at an all-time high, and we have some of the most amazing coaches that are in our spaces that are coaching and pouring into young women. So the time is now."
The HBCU All-Star Game is now in its fourth installment. Williams launched the event in New Orleans during the 2022 Men's Final Four with CBS Sports as his broadcasting partner. Since then, he's taken the all-star game to Houston, Phoenix, and San Antonio on Sunday. This time, he'll finally include the top women HBCU basketball players.
WOMEN'S PLAYERS TO WATCH
Diamond Johnson, a two-time MEAC Player of the Year, will participate in the Women's College All-Star Game during the Women's Final Four on Saturday, Apr. 5, in Tampa, Florida.
According to a source, Johnson still plans to attend the HBCU All-Star Game the following day, but he may not participate in the game itself. Playing in both events could benefit Johnson, especially in the opinions of draft decision-makers.
The BOXTOROW HBCU All-American declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York on Monday, Apr. 14. The 5-5 graduate point guard averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Norfolk State Spartans. In the upcoming draft, she projects as a third-round selection or undrafted free agent.
Diamond hopes to duplicate Angel Jackson, the last HBCU women's basketball player drafted. The Las Vegas Aces selected her as the 36th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
After training camp, the two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year did not make the Aces final roster cut and subsequently accepted an offer to play for the Faenza basketball team in Italy.
Laila Lawrence "is a beast the post," Ray Rogers of the Urban Sports Scene said. "Coach Woods flipped her to Coppin State. Also, Morgan Callahan "is an Angel Reese type of player."
2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game Rosters
Team Yolanda Laney
- Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State University
- Iemyiah Harris, Miles College
- Zamara Haynes, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Jordyn Dorsey, North Carolina A&T State University
- Saniah Parker, Tennessee State University
- Taliah Wesley, Allen University
- Maleia Bracone, North Carolina A&T State University
- Kaiya Creek, Howard University
- Makoye Diawara, Norfolk State University
- Morgan Callahan, North Carolina Central University
- Corriana Evans, Clark Atlanta University
- Laila Lawrence, Coppin State University
Coaches
- Larry Vickers - Norfolk State University
- Tony Bailey - Clark Atlanta University
Team Patricia Hoskins
- Destiny Ryles, Bowie State University
- Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State University
- Keayna McLaughlin, Fayetteville State University
- Lauryn Pendleton, Alabama A&M University
- Zoe Cooper, Jackson State University
- Soniyah Reed, Southern University
- Lyric Cole, Tennessee State University
- Amesha Miller, Virginia State University
- Treasure Thompson, Texas Southern University
- Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M University
- Kayla Clark, Bethune Cookman University
- Lydia Freeman, Grambling State University
Coaches
- Carlos Funchess - Southern University
- Nadine Domond - Virginia State University
MEN'S PLAYERS TO WATCH
The newly crowned College Basketball Slam Dunk King, Christian Ings, is a player to watch closely during the game. The Norfolk State guard has the rare ability that pro scouts desire — he can create his plays.
Last season at Norfolk State, Ings averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds. He was the "HBCU Human Highlight Film," dazzling crowds with his windmill dunks and tremendous scoring drives in the paint.
Ings will play alongside another playmaker on Team Al Attles, Mr. Kameron Hobbs. The former Morgan State walk-on finished the 2024-25 season averaging 19.5 points, producing massive games against NCCU (40 and 24 pts) and Howard (33 and 27 pts).
Watch Marcus Dockery by Howard and Martaz Robinson by Delaware State.
The Jackson State duo of Shannon Grant and Romelle Mansel will control the paint while playing on Team Bob Love along with Alabama State star guard, TJ Madlock.
One person of interest is CIAA's scoring threat, Jordan Hinds, out of Bluefield State. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Big Blue.
2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game Team Rosters
Team Al Attles
- Kameron Hobbs, Morgan State University
- Alvin Miles, Miles College
- Evan Johnson, University of Maryland Shore
- Christian Ings, Norfolk State University
- Martaz Robinson, Delaware State University
- Marcus Dockery, Howard University
- Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta University
- Omar Croskey, South Carolina State University
- Davion Everett, South Carolina State University
- Jesus Carralero Martin, Bethune Cookman University
- Ahmir Langlais, Tennessee State University
- Tyrel Bladen, Norfolk State University
Coaches
- Erik Martin - South Carolina State University
- Doug Whittler - Morehouse College
Team Bob Love
- Robert Smith, Delaware State University
- Tairell Fletcher, Fayetteville State University
- Kevin Sesberry, Tuskegee University
- T.J. Madlock, Alabama State University
- Jordan Hinds, Bluefield State University
- Derrick Tezeno, Southern University
- Bakir Cleveland, Lincoln University (PA)
- Wayne Bristol Jr., Hampton University
- Ernest Ross, Grambling State University
- Kenny Hunter, Texas Southern University
- Romelle Mansel, Jackson State University
- Shannon Grant, Jackson State University
Coaches
- Kevin Johnson - Southern University
- Luke D'Alessio - Fayetteville State University
GAME INFO
What: 2025 HBCU All-Star Games
When: Sunday, Apr. 6. Men's Game at 1 PM ET; Women's Game at 3:30 PM ET
Where: Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas
Broadcast Info: CW Network (Men's Game); Peacok and NBC Sports Now (Women's Game)
Founder, CEO: Travis Williams
Website: hbcuallstargame.com
Halftime Performance: Grambling State University Marching Band
WOMEN'S BROADCAST TRIO TO DEBUT AT HBCU ALL-STAR GAME
HOUSTON - The HBCU All-Star Game announced its broadcast team lineup for the first-ever featured women's all-star basketball match on the NBC SportsNow/Peacock, tipping off in San Antonio on Sunday, April 6.
Travis Williams, founder of the HBCU All-Star Game, has selected a highly skilled broadcast team that includes Thai Floyd as play-by-play announcer, Nia Symone as color analyst, and Symone Stanley as sideline reporter.
"I'm extremely excited to be selected for the assignment," Floyd told HBCU Legends. "I'm blessed to be with Nia Symone as the color analyst and Symone Stanely, who will also be on the sidelines for the men's broadcast."
Floyd recently took on the play-by-play responsibilities at the 2025 CIAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. She is an experienced broadcaster with a background as a sideline reporter and host for the SWAC, ESPN, Celebration Bowl, and FBS Bowl games. Additionally, Thai Floyd has worked as a writer for HBCU Legends. She's a graduate-student working for Alabama A&M's athletic department.
For the past two seasons, Nia Symone has served as one of the color analysts, teaming up with the legendary Charlie Neal to call games for HBCU GO. The former Alabama State basketball star has successfully transitioned into a media sensation, even providing commentary for MMA events in Saudi Arabia.
Symone Stanley is a highly engaging and insightful broadcaster with assignments that cover HBCU football, basketball, baseball, and more. You have seen her work with HBCU Game Day, ESPN, SWAC, and other networks - not to mention she's a massive Philadelphia Eagles fanatic.
The women's broadcasting trio consists of our brightest and most talented young superstars, following in the footsteps of one of the icons of HBCU sports and women's broadcasting, the incomparable Tiffany Greene.
About The CW Network
The CW is America's fifth major broadcast network, reaching 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week and nearly 400 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, "Inside the NFL," WWE NXT, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The fully ad-supported CW App, with over 100 million downloads to date, is free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW's primetime programming and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing.
The CW is 75 %-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.
About HBCU All-Stars, LLC
HBCU All-Stars, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and was founded in 2019 with the mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor, and invest in hardworking, talented, ambitious, and very deserving students, student-athletes and brilliant coaches at our distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Along with its mission, in April 2022, 2023, and 2024, the company also launched three prestigious HBCU All-Star Games and ancillary experiences and events surrounding the historical endeavor in New Orleans, Houston, and Phoenix.
Also, in November 2022, 2023, and 2024, HBCU All-Stars LLC founded ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge at Morehouse College and Georgia State University, featuring some of the best teams from the four premier Black college conferences MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, and Tennessee State University. In July 2024, HBCU All-Stars took an international tour to Paris during the Olympics with 10 HBCU All-Star alums from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 HBCU All-Star Games.
Previous HBCU All-Star Game News
CW NETWORK IS HBCU ALL-STAR GAME'S NEW PARTNER
The 4th Annual Men's HBCU All-Star Basketball Game has announced a new broadcast partnership with the CW Network. Previously, CBS Sports televised the event for the first three years. This season, the showcase will feature basketball players from HBCUs and will be available to a national television audience on a new network.
The event is scheduled to air live on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM CT) at the historic Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.
Expanding Visibility for HBCU Athletic Excellence
The HBCU All-Star Game features the nation's most dynamic and talented men's basketball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, representing all four historically Black athletic conferences—the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Players from independent HBCUs including Tennessee State University, Hampton University, and North Carolina A&T State University will also participate in this showcase event.
"We are honored to partner with HBCU All-Stars to bring this year's Men's HBCU All-Star Basketball Game to The CW," Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of Sports at The CW Network said. "This annual event shines a spotlight on the top HBCU student-athletes, and we look forward to showcasing their stories alongside a thrilling game."
The timing of the game coincides with college basketball's championship weekend, providing maximum exposure for these talented athletes during one of the sport's most-watched periods of the year.
HBCU All-Stars: A Growing Tradition
The 2025 HBCU All-Star Game marks the fourth annual iteration of this celebration of Black college basketball excellence. The event was founded by Travis L. Williams, CEO of HBCU All-Stars LLC, who has worked diligently to create this platform showcasing HBCU talent.
"What a truly GOD-driven vision through the HBCU All-Star Game Experience and HBCU All-Stars Movement," Williams said. "We have this outstanding television broadcast partnership with The CW that will continue showing the world HBCUs matter during college basketball's biggest weekend in the great city of San Antonio at the legendary Freeman Coliseum."
Previous HBCU All-Star Games have been held in New Orleans (2022), Houston (2023), and Phoenix (2024), with each event growing in prominence and attendance. The Phoenix event in 2024 sold out the Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University, creating an unforgettable celebration of HBCU pride and talent in a region where no HBCUs exist.
HBCU All-Star Game At A Historic Venue
The Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio will serve as the backdrop for this celebration of HBCU athletic excellence. The venue, which opened its doors in 1949, has a rich history of hosting major sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings.
With a seating capacity of approximately 10,000 and more than 32,000 square feet of floor space, the coliseum provides an ideal setting for this prestigious event.
Located on San Antonio's east side, the Freeman Coliseum has been a cornerstone of the community for over 75 years, hosting thousands of events ranging from rodeos and circuses to professional sports and concerts. The art deco-styled venue is conveniently situated near downtown San Antonio, making it accessible for fans attending the game.
HBCU All-Stars Is More Than Just A Game
The HBCU All-Star Game was created to honor the rich legacy of HBCUs and celebrate the remarkable contributions of HBCU student-athletes and coaches in college basketball. The event promotes educational excellence, sportsmanship, and community empowerment.
HBCU All-Stars LLC, a Black-owned sports marketing, media, and events company founded in 2019, focuses on "Advocating, Educating, Exposing, Mentoring, and Investing in Hard-Working, Talented, Ambitious Students, Student-Athletes, and Brilliant Coaches at Our Distinguished Historically Black Colleges & Universities."
The 2025 event will make history by featuring not only the men's game but also the first-ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game, marking another significant milestone in showcasing extraordinary talent from HBCUs.
HBCU All-Star Game Reaching Its Audience
This broadcast partnership continues The CW's expansion into sports programming. Since Nexstar Media Group acquired a 75% stake in The CW in 2022, the network has secured broadcast rights to various sports properties
For viewers interested in attending the event in person, tickets for the HBCU All-Star Game can be purchased through the QR code available on promotional materials or by visiting hbcuallstargame.com.
As April 6, 2025, approaches, basketball fans nationwide can look forward to witnessing this celebration of HBCU talent, culture, and legacy on The CW Network, further cementing the HBCU All-Star Game's place as a significant event in the college basketball landscape.
