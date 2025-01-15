Howard Women's Basketball Wins Thriller Over Coppin State
WASHINGTON - The Howard Bison women's basketball team erased a 14-point deficit to defeat the Coppin State Eagles 76 - 71 in a thrilling contest on Monday night.
Two of the top teams in the MEAC squared off in a highly anticipated contest when the Coppin State Eagles visited the Howard Bison on Monday night. Each team sought to cement its place as a conference frontrunner alongside the Norfolk State Spartans.
The Bison would emerge victorious 76 - 71 following a furious fourth-quarter rally that saw Howard close the game on a 30 - 13 run.
Eagles Strike First
It was the second consecutive game for Coppin State facing a top opponent following a loss to Norfolk State on Saturday. Eagles head coach Jermaine Woods called this two-game stretch a “measuring stick.”
The Eagles seized momentum from the outset on both ends of the court while jumping out to an early 9 - 2 lead, holding Howard to 33% shooting and forcing eight first-quarter turnovers.
Coppin State forward Laila Lawrence connected on consecutive layups to start the second quarter with the Eagles ahead 20 - 11, displaying a laser-like focus for a team that already boasts wins against strong non-conference opposition in Arizona State and George Washington.
Throughout the second quarter, Coppin State applied relentless ball pressure, disrupting the flow of Howard’s offense and creating transition opportunities. Tiffany Hammond’s three-pointer with 3:29 remaining in the first half gave Coppin State a 14-point advantage, leaving the home crowd stunned.
Coppin State entered halftime leading 37-25, led by star guard Angel Jones’ 19 first-half points.
Bohanon Comes Up Big Off The Bench
To begin the second half, adjustments were expected for a Howard team vastly outplayed for two quarters. The Bison desperately needed a spark. The question was, who would provide such a boost? The answer was not one that most would have expected.
Sophomore guard Janyah Bohanon knocked down a jumper in the early moments of the second half that sparked an 11- 5 Howard run. During this stretch, Bohanon displayed her athleticism with strong drives to the basket and went a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. Bohanon scored a career-high 13 points and earned high praise from her coaches.
“We were able to make some adjustments at halftime, and those adjustments helped us out. Janyah Bohanon, she came in clutch for us today, had a huge game, 13 points off the bench”, exclaimed Howard assistant coach Brian Davis.
Bohanon, who averaged 2.7 ppg as a freshman, appears capable of playing a more prominent role for the Bison as the season progresses.
“The thought process was trying to get some instant offense, and that’s what Janyah brings to the team, she’s instant offense.”
Bison Flip A Switch In The Fourth
Howard shot an impressive 77.8% from the floor in the third quarter but still trailed by double digits entering the final period as Coppin State remained poised to score a huge road victory. However, Howard raised the intensity on defense and forced Coppin State into seven fourth-quarter turnovers while holding the Eagles to 25% shooting on 3/12 from the floor down the stretch.
Howard’s stifling defense and an efficient offensive output, including 9/10 from the free throw line in the final quarter, helped the Bison seal the comeback victory.
Freshman point guard Saniyah King led Howard with 17 points, and Junior Nile Miller netted a career-high 16 for the Bison.
Coppin State’s Angel Jones led all scorers with 22 points.
With the win, Howard moves to 3 - 0 in MEAC play while remaining near the top of the conference standings. Coppin State sits just behind the Bison at 2 - 2.
Both teams resume action on Jan. 25 as Howard visits top-seeded Norfolk State and Coppin State heads crosstown to face Morgan State.
