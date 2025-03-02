HBCU Legends

Jackson State Wins As Texas Southern Drops Second-Straight Game

Texas Southern could not hold on to its lead and Jackson State rallied to victory at home.

Jackson State Lady Tigers
Jackson State Lady Tigers / Credit: SWAC
Jackson State defeated Texas Southern 63-60 in Jackson, Mississippi. The win improves the JSU Tigers standings in the SWAC to 12-4. The second consecutive loss by Texas Southern drops them to 13-4 with the season finale against Prairie View A&M in Prairie View on Saturday, Mar. 8.

Jackson State has two more games remaining on its schedule as they travel to UAPB for a Thursday tip-off and end the regular season versus Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Mar. 8.

TSU led JSU 29-25 at halftime. Texas Southern extended their lead to nine points, finishing the third quarter at 46-37.

In the fourth quarter, Jackson State outscored TSU 26 to 14, securing a narrow victory of 63-60.

In the fourth stanza, the JSU defense held Texas Southern scoring to just 4-of-17 from the floor (23.53%). However, the home team offense was on fire, hitting 57.14% from the field that quarter.

Leianya Massenat registered 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal for the JSU Tigers. Taleah Dilworth contributed 13 points, and Zoe Cooper notched a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Alylasia Fantroy was Texas Southern's high scorer with 14 points. Daija Holmes recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Courtlyn Loudermill added 11 points for the Tigers.

Texas Southern falls to third in the conference behind Southern (14-2) and Alabama A&M (13-3). Should the season end today, the SWAC standings for the tournament would be as follows:

2024-25 SWAC Women's Basketball Standings

  1. Southern: 14-2
  2. Alabama A&M: 13-3
  3. Texas Southern: 13-4
  4. Jackson State: 12-4
  5. Grambling State: 10-6
  6. Alcorn State: 8-7
  7. Prairie A&M: 6-10
  8. Florida A&M: 6-11
  9. Bethune-Cookman: 6-11
  10. Alabama State: 4-12
  11. Mississippi Valley State: 3-12
  12. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 1-14

