Jackson State Wins As Texas Southern Drops Second-Straight Game
Jackson State defeated Texas Southern 63-60 in Jackson, Mississippi. The win improves the JSU Tigers standings in the SWAC to 12-4. The second consecutive loss by Texas Southern drops them to 13-4 with the season finale against Prairie View A&M in Prairie View on Saturday, Mar. 8.
Jackson State has two more games remaining on its schedule as they travel to UAPB for a Thursday tip-off and end the regular season versus Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Mar. 8.
TSU led JSU 29-25 at halftime. Texas Southern extended their lead to nine points, finishing the third quarter at 46-37.
In the fourth quarter, Jackson State outscored TSU 26 to 14, securing a narrow victory of 63-60.
In the fourth stanza, the JSU defense held Texas Southern scoring to just 4-of-17 from the floor (23.53%). However, the home team offense was on fire, hitting 57.14% from the field that quarter.
Leianya Massenat registered 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal for the JSU Tigers. Taleah Dilworth contributed 13 points, and Zoe Cooper notched a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Alylasia Fantroy was Texas Southern's high scorer with 14 points. Daija Holmes recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Courtlyn Loudermill added 11 points for the Tigers.
Texas Southern falls to third in the conference behind Southern (14-2) and Alabama A&M (13-3). Should the season end today, the SWAC standings for the tournament would be as follows:
2024-25 SWAC Women's Basketball Standings
- Southern: 14-2
- Alabama A&M: 13-3
- Texas Southern: 13-4
- Jackson State: 12-4
- Grambling State: 10-6
- Alcorn State: 8-7
- Prairie A&M: 6-10
- Florida A&M: 6-11
- Bethune-Cookman: 6-11
- Alabama State: 4-12
- Mississippi Valley State: 3-12
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 1-14