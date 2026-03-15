Langston Lions Dismantle Eastern Oregon 86-59, Roars In NAIA Round of 16

LANGSTON, Okla. — The Langston University Lions came into Saturday's NAIA Men's Basketball Tournament's second round with a point to prove, and they made an emphatic statement toppling No. 12 Eastern Oregon.

With a balanced offensive attack and tough team defense, the fourth-seeded Lions dismantled Eastern Oregon 86-59 at C.F. Gayles Field House. They secured a spot in the NAIA Men's Basketball Round of 16 for the fourth straight season under head coach Chris Wright.

Three Lions scored in double figures. The offense shot 55 percent from the field. Langston's defense held the Mountaineers to just 33 percent shooting over 40 minutes. This was a statement performance from a program now closely tied to NAIA excellence.

Langston Lions Dismantles Eastern Oregon 86-59, Rolls Into NAIA Round of 16 | Langston Athletics, Clifton

A Fast Start, A Dominant Close

Langston came out of the gate locked in. The Lions shot 50 percent (12-of-24) in the first half and built a 35-25 lead at the break. They established the physical and mental edge they would never give up.

The second half belonged entirely to the Lions. A 14-4 scoring run stretched the advantage to 49-29 at the 15:36 mark, and Eastern Oregon never got within 19 points again. The Mountaineers, who finish their season at 19-13, had no answers for Langston's length, pace, or defensive intensity.

The final: Langston 86, Eastern Oregon 59.

Wright Issues a Challenge — Lions Deliver

The performance carried extra weight given what head coach Chris Wright said before tip-off.

"I'm really proud of our guys today, to respond — I thought we were pretty average yesterday," said Wright, now in his fourth year leading the Lions. "I didn't think we did a good job of following the gameplan versus Bethel, so as a coaching staff we really challenged our guys this morning."

The Lions answered that challenge in the most convincing way possible.

"We came out and I thought this was the hardest we played all year," Wright said. "Eastern Oregon is extremely difficult to guard. I thought we did a great job of defending them and forcing them into a lot of tough possessions."

Wright now holds a 5-1 career record in the NAIA Tournament Second Round — a mark that speaks to his program's ability to execute when the margin for error shrinks, and the stakes rise.

Thomas Sets the Tone, McCoy and Henry Provide the Depth

Orlando Thomas led with a game-high 23 points, proving himself among the top scorers left in the tournament. Cameron McCoy added 18 points. Omar Henry contributed 12. The Lions' three-headed attack makes them tough to game-plan against.

Langston went 31-of-56 from the field (55%) and made 19-of-25 free throws. This shows a mature, composed squad that knows how to handle tournament pressure.

On defense, the Lions held Eastern Oregon to 21-of-63 shooting overall (33%) and just 6-of-26 from three-point range. This was not just a defensive scheme—it was a defensive identity on the biggest stage of the year.

Langston Lions (26-7): A Program Built for This Moment

Langston University is one of the nation's most storied HBCUs. Its men's basketball program, under Wright, is writing a chapter worthy of that legacy. A 26-7 record and four straight Round of 16 appearances, led by a coach who produces at the NAIA's highest level—this is sustained excellence.

The Lions will now travel to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., one of the most iconic venues in college basketball. They’ll face No. 1 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan (30-3) in the NAIA Men's Basketball Round of 16 on Friday, March 20. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma Wesleyan enters as the top seed. The NAIA Round of 16 matchup between No. 4 Langston and No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan will tip off at 5 p.m. CT inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 20.