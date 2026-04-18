Virginia Union Introduces AJ English as New Head Men's Basketball Coach

RICHMOND, Va. – The Panthers looked to their own past for inspiration.

Virginia Union University is bringing in Albert "A.J." English II, the 1990 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year and a 2009 VUU Hall of Famer, as the program’s 11th head men’s basketball coach. The school will make it official at a press conference on Friday at noon.

English, who was a second-round pick by the Washington Bullets and a 1990 CIAA legend, takes over for Lester "Jay" Butler Jr. Butler left earlier this month after eight seasons at VUU to become the head coach at rival Winston-Salem State. Sean Robertson of CBS Sports first reported the hire, which HBCU Sports later confirmed.

“God is good,” English said at his introductory press conference. “For me, the basketball part and coaching, that’s going to be the easy part. Gett the community back and engaged with Virginia Union University, that’s what AJ English is all about…Just rekindling that old tradition that I came into with Virginia Union and we’re trying to take into the future with Virginia Union.”

This will be English’s first time serving as a college head coach.

Here is the video of former #VUU (@vuupanthersmbb) standout and 1990 Division II National Player of the Year AJ English being officially introduced as the Panthers new Head Men's Basketball Coach!@CBS6 @VAUnion1865 @VUUPanthers pic.twitter.com/zCGIzaLe7Z — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) April 17, 2026

A.J. English — At A Glance

Full Name: Albert Jay "A.J." English II

Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware

High School: Howard Career Center, Wilmington, Del. (1986 Delaware HS Player of the Year)

VUU Career: 1986-1990 under head coach Dave Robbins

Senior Stat Line: 33.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game

Career Points: 2,396 (ninth all-time in CIAA history)

Honors: 1990 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year; two-time CIAA Slam Dunk champion; 2009 VUU Hall of Fame

NBA: 1990 Draft, second round, 37th overall by Washington Bullets. 151 career games, 9.9 points per game over two seasons.

A Homecoming That Made Sense

English’s return to Lombardy Street feels like a fitting next step in a career that started there 40 years ago.

In 1986, he came to Virginia Union as a Proposition 48 academic casualty, choosing to play for Dave Robbins at one of Division II’s top programs rather than sit out a year at an FBS school like Villanova, DePaul, UNLV, or Providence. By 1990, he had made his mark on the CIAA record books.

His senior year was one of the most impressive in CIAA history. He averaged 33.4 points per game, shot 49 percent from the field, 45 percent from three, and 79 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 1,001 points that season, won the NCAA Division II National Player of the Year, and led the nation in scoring.

He also led the Panthers to two CIAA championships and helped them reach the NCAA Division II tournament every year he played.

From Lombardy Street to the NBA

At the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, English averaged 33 points per game and had a standout 44-point performance. That put him on the NBA’s radar, and the Washington Bullets picked him 37th overall in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft.

He played two seasons in the NBA, appearing in 151 games and averaging 9.9 points per game with the Bullets. After that, he spent another decade playing professionally in Europe and the CBA, with stops in Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Greece, and the original ABA and other minor leagues, before retiring in 2000.

In 2009, VUU inducted him into its Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Program He Inherits

English is taking over a program that’s already in good shape.

Under Butler, Virginia Union finished the 2025-26 season 25-6, earned an NCAA Division II Tournament at-large bid, defeated West Liberty in the first round, and fell to IUP in the second. Butler was named NABC Atlantic Region Co-Coach of the Year. The Panthers have reached four NCAA Division II tournaments under his watch, including victories in the 2023 and 2026 brackets.

Butler exits with 356 career wins and a 2018 CIAA Tournament title. He played for Robbins at VUU in the same era English did, was a three-time CIAA champion as a player, and spent eight seasons on the Panthers' sideline as head coach.

He is the second former Virginia Union basketball coach in less than a year to depart for Winston-Salem State, following women's basketball coach Tierra Terry, who left VUU after the 2024-25 season and led the WSSU women to their first CIAA championship and a Sweet 16 run in her debut campaign.

The Logic of the Hire

Choosing a first-time head coach is a calculated move, but bringing in an alum and program legend provides VUU with both continuity and a recruiting boost.

English brings three key strengths that matter for Division II HBCU recruiting in 2026:

Name recognition. The 1990 NCAA Division II Player of the Year trophy still resonates in CIAA circles, and the NBA credential opens conversations with recruits and their families that most Division II head coaches cannot start.

Program lineage. English played for Dave Robbins, who led Virginia Union to the 1992 NCAA Division II national championship and coached NBA players like Charles Oakley, Terry Davis, and Ben Wallace. That kind of history is important at a school with a legacy.

Delaware-to-Richmond recruiting pipeline. English’s background in Wilmington and his Delaware HS Player of the Year award give VUU a strong connection to the mid-Atlantic region. Butler used this pipeline during his time, and English will need to keep it going.

What Comes Next

English will take over Butler’s roster, assistant coaches, and recruiting plans at a key time in the CIAA calendar. The transfer portal is still open, and Division II spring signings are happening now.

His first choices as head coach will show where the program is headed:

Staff retention or restructuring during Butler's eight-season tenure.

Roster management in the transfer portal, where Butler's 25-6 roster could see departures following the coaching change.

Recruiting relationships across the DMV and Delaware corridor that shaped Butler's back-to-back NCAA Tournament runs.

Friday’s press conference at VUU will serve as the official introduction. After that, the real work starts.

The Bottom Line

Virginia Union’s administration made a choice that’s both sentimental and, more importantly, strategic.

English’s journey mirrors Virginia Union’s own story: he wasn’t a typical Power conference recruit, but he came to Lombardy Street, worked hard, made it to the NBA, and now returns as the program’s 11th head coach, forty years after his first practice under Robbins.

The Panthers have always taken pride in turning overlooked players into stars. On Friday at noon, they’re hoping one of their brightest former players can do the same as a coach.

FAQ on AJ English

Who is A.J. English?

Albert Jay "A.J." English II is a former NBA player, the 1990 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year at Virginia Union University, and a 2009 VUU Hall of Famer. He played two seasons with the Washington Bullets after being selected 37th overall in the 1990 NBA Draft.

Who is the new Virginia Union men's basketball head coach?

A.J. English is the new head men's basketball coach at Virginia Union University, becoming the 11th head coach in program history. VUU is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday at noon to formally announce the hire.

Why did Jay Butler leave Virginia Union?

Jay Butler left Virginia Union after eight seasons as head coach to become the head men's basketball coach at Winston-Salem State. Butler finished with 356 career wins, a 2018 CIAA Tournament title, and four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

What were A.J. English's college stats at Virginia Union?

English averaged 33.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as a senior in 1989-90. He finished his four-year VUU career with 2,396 points, ninth on the CIAA's all-time scoring list, and was a two-time CIAA Slam Dunk champion.

Did A.J. English play in the NBA?

Yes. English was selected 37th overall in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets and played two NBA seasons. He averaged 9.9 points per game across 151 career NBA games.

When is the Virginia Union press conference introducing A.J. English?

Virginia Union is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday, April 17, at noon to formally introduce A.J. English as the program's 11th head men's basketball coach.

Who did A.J. English play for at Virginia Union?

English played for legendary head coach Dave Robbins at Virginia Union from 1986 to 1990, helping the Panthers to two CIAA championships and four consecutive NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.