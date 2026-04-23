Southern University: Robinson Wins ECAC EA Sports Division II National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. — Coby Robinson told HBCU Legends he would take the national championship crown. He did it on a live stream last night at the ECAC EA Sports College Football 26 Division II National Championship. On Monday, Robinson made the statement on the HBCU Legends Podcast. On Tuesday, he delivered his prediction: "I will dominate. I will win. That's that."

Coby Robinson is the new ECAC EA Sports College Football 26 Division II National Champion. Period.

Robinson, the Southern University sophomore phenom competing under the gamertag K1NGC0BY, went 38-29 with Texas in a decisive Game 5 Wednesday night, closing out No. 1 Bellarmine University 3-2 and delivering Southern the program's first ECAC national championship.

Who is Coby Robinson? I’m glad you asked. He is a computer science major from Crystal Springs, Mississippi. He is playing because he loves to play. And he just became a national champion without a scholarship, without NIL, without a dime of direct university funding behind him.

That is the story. And it is an intriguing narrative that the entire HBCU world needs to hear. As we look closer at how Southern advanced, the real journey begins in the bracket itself.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! 🏆🐾

​It wasn’t just a game; it was a masterclass in preparation. After a hard-fought series, Southern University takes down the ECAC National Championship 3-2!

​Huge shoutout to Coby "KingCoby" Robinson for the 38-29 clutch performance with Texas to bring… pic.twitter.com/5QUTZ7n6zk — Christopher Turner 🎮🎒 #EdTech (@GeauxPlayES) April 23, 2026

From the Semifinal to the Main Stage

Southern entered the national bracket as the No. 2 seed and had to earn every inch of it. In the semifinal against Indiana University East, Robinson dropped Game 1 and came all the way back — 41-21 in Game 2, then overtime in Game 3 with the season on the line. He hit a perfect field goal to win it 45-42 and send the Jaguars to the national final.

Against Bellarmine, Robinson faced the No. 1 seed in a best-of-five tournament match live on Twitch. He answered with a 3-2 series win and a Game 5 performance that shut the door. With that, Coby Robinson and the Jaguars Esports team are the DII national champions—just the beginning of what makes their achievement exceptional.

Film Study. Game Planning. Real Preparation.

Robinson did not beat Bellarmine by accident. EDGE Director and Head Coach, Christopher Turner, runs the program the way a traditional football coaching staff runs a season — plenty of film study, opponent breakdowns, new schematics, simulation, and play execution.

On the day of our interview with Turner and Robinson, both had a 90-minute game-planning session for the championship round being held the next day.

"Same way a football player go film study on a different team, you got to film study in esports," Robinson said. "It's all about practicing and putting time in to work."

Robinson hasn’t been Turner’s only star pupil at Southern University’s Esports laboratory. Former EDGE competitor Marco Edwards, who earned more than $25,000 in Madden competition, has mentored him.

NFL running back Ahmad Green came in to work with Robinson specifically on reading defensive shells — how formations translate from the game to the field and back.

"All right, somebody line up like this — this could be this," Robinson said, describing how he applies what Green taught him. "The same way it's on the game, the same way it'd be in real life. So it all correlates."

Turner gave Robinson his first shot at the college level while Robinson was still in high school in Mississippi. That investment is now a national championship.

"Coach Turner, he's probably the top three coaches of all time — not number three or number two," Robinson declared about his mentor. "Every day I feel like we can get better with him."

The Southern University gamer Coby Robinson won the Esports Bayou Classic Showdown at Champions Square. | Credit: Rally Cry

No University Funding. No NIL. Still National Champions.

Turner confirmed with HBCU Legends the night before this championship that Southern University's EDGE program has never received direct university funding or financial assistance from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The EDGE program is funded entirely through donations and alumni support, with no NIL deals for Robinson or anyone else on the roster.

"We don't have any funding from the university since conception of the program," Turner said. "We rely on donations and we rely on alumni and all the support that we can get."

EDGE operates under the College of Sciences and Engineering—outside athletics, outside that financial machine. Turner said the program missed a funding cycle following a merger earlier this year. He is pushing for support in the next round and specifically for NIL for Robinson.

"They're actually playing because they love to play," Turner said. "But if they're going to represent the university and do it in the way that Coby is doing it, he deserves some kind of scholarship and some kind of NIL."

A national championship. No money. No scholarship. The Southern University administration and SWAC can no longer justify not supporting EDGE; the conversations cannot wait any longer. This championship raises an urgent question about the future.

The Bigger Picture: HBCUs and the Gaming Industry

Turner has always understood that esports at Southern is not just about winning games. The numbers demand more than that. Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world — bigger than sports, movies, and music combined. Yet only 4 to 5 percent of African Americans participate in the gaming ecosystem in any capacity. Not just competing. Anywhere in the pipeline.

"Eighty to 90 percent of us as African Americans consume it, but we're not on the back end of it and we're not running the show," Turner said.

Turner's vision for EDGE is a program that produces game developers, coders, and engineers alongside competitors. HBCUs have always driven culture. He wants Southern to be the place where students from underrepresented communities learn to build the games the rest of the world plays.

"We're known for our band, our music department," Turner said. "Well, you need music for these said games. So if we're gonna drive culture, we need that skill set."

Robinson is living that vision. Computer science major, focused on coding, eyeing a track in cybersecurity. He also made the case — unprompted — that simulation is a legitimate film-study tool for Southern's actual football players. The same cover two, cover three reads he processes in EA College Football 26 are the same reads a quarterback sees on a real field.

"Same way you can read a defense watching film, you can do it on a video game," Robinson said. "It all correlates."

Come See Greatness

The night before the championship, Robinson had one ask for the Jaguar faithful. Not hype. Not a speech. A straightforward comparison that cuts to the point.

"Come see greatness," Robinson said. "The same way y'all want to watch the band, same way y'all watch the dancers — we're doing just the same. We’re all Southern. We’re just all trying to be great."

He delivered on every word. Coby Robinson is a national champion. Southern University's EDGE program is writing HBCU history — on a budget of nothing but belief, preparation, and a chip that never went away.

Commissioner Clayton — the call from Coach Turner is not a suggestion. It is a challenge. EDGE just put Southern's name at the top of the national esports standings. It is time the institution put some money where that banner is.

FAQs about EDGE & Coby Robinson

What did Southern University win?

Southern University won the ECAC EA Sports College Football 26 Division II National Championship on April 22, 2026, defeating No. 1 Bellarmine University 3-2.

Who is Coby Robinson?

Coby Robinson, gamertag K1NGC0BY, is a sophomore computer science major from Crystal Springs, Mississippi, competing for Southern University's EDGE esports program. He posted a 38-29 Game 5 performance with Texas to close out the national title series.

Is Southern University the first HBCU to win this championship?

Yes. Southern University is the first HBCU to qualify for and win the ECAC EA Sports College Football Division II National Championship.

What is EDGE at Southern University?

EDGE—the Digital Gaming Ecosystem—is Southern University's competitive esports program. It operates under the College of Sciences and Engineering, housed in the Esports Innovation Lab in the Student Union. The program has received no direct university funding since its founding and is sustained entirely through donations and alumni contributions.

How can I support Southern University EDGE?

Donate through the Southern University Foundation at foundation.sus.edu/esports. Follow the program on all platforms at subr_esports and watch live at twitch.tv/subr_esports.