Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Advocates For Stutterers Through Non-Profit & Legislation
HOUSTON — Most NBA fans know Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for his accomplishments on the basketball court as a fiercely competitive NCAA champion at Kentucky, second overall NBA draft pick, and a relentless defender.
The former No. 1 NBA draft pick revealed what most will consider a liability — stuttering. However through his difficult journey, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has become a driven advocate, a humble community leader, and a fierce supporter of individuals who stutter.
In our conversation, Kidd-Gilchrist was transparent, honest, and refreshing. He opened up about his lifelong stutter, he recalled how alienating it felt to be the only person on his team, or in his school, who spoke like him. “For a long period of time, I was running from it,” he said in sentiment many can relate to, whether or not they share his experience.
The turning point came during the NBA’s pandemic-era “bubble” season, when Kidd-Gilchrist resolved to step up as a voice for others. He embraced his personal challenges and founded Change & Impact. It's become an well-known nonprofit organization committed to breaking the stigma surrounding stuttering and offering support to those navigating similar journeys.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: An Advocate For Change & Impact
At its core, Change & Impact tackles both the social perception of stuttering and the practical challenges that block access to care. As Kidd-Gilchrist put it, “If I can lend a voice to those and also help…that’s what it’s all about.” While many programs focus solely on awareness, his foundation goes broader: partnering with speech therapists, support groups, hospitals, colleges, and more.
A primary focus, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist explained, is helping children and young adults, especially those in underserved communities, find resources, mentorship, and the courage to pursue higher education. The organization is already serving kids from Hampton Roads to Philadelphia and Kentucky, with a dream to reach all 50 states.
“We try to help kids everywhere,” he says, “but you know, that takes time.”
Fighting for Policy Change—One State at a Time
What sets Kidd-Gilchrist apart as an athlete-advocate is his hands-on approach to legislative change. After learning that speech therapy for people who stutter is “not covered by insurance firms all the time,” he moved his family to Washington, D.C., spending years as a citizen lobbyist on Capitol Hill. Meeting with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, he doggedly pressed for change.
His efforts have already borne fruit: “I helped pass a bill in Kentucky and also New York and also Nevada… and also Pennsylvania.” These measures aim to ensure that speech pathology services—essential for people who stutter — are accessible and covered by healthcare plans for those who need them most.
But he’s not stopping. His self-declared goal? “To get all 50 states passed.”
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Harnessing Athlete Advocacy
Kidd-Gilchrist’s work is strengthened by his NBA pedigree and fraternity. Former teammates and NBA associates have reached out to support his efforts, and he’s keen on leveraging this sports world network further.
He mused about Michael Vick in Hampton Roads and DeSean Jackson in Philadelphia, adding “star power” to support advocacy and outreach.
But at the heart, Kidd-Gilchrist sees himself as proof that everyone, whether an athlete or not, with or without a stutter, has something meaningful to give. His message is clear: “There is a space out there where they can help their community… Whatever the case might be.”
The Road Ahead: Spreading Hope and Resources
For those interested in learning more, Kidd-Gilchrist directs people to www.changeandimpact.org — a hub for parents, kids, educators, and anyone ready to lend support or seek help.
Kidd-Gilchrist’s journey is far from over, but he’s already proven the reach of one person’s determination: from the hardwood to Capitol Hill, change and impact aren’t just the name of his foundation, they’re the legacy he’s building.