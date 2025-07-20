HBCU Legends

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Advocates For Stutterers Through Non-Profit & Legislation

As the former No. 1 draft pick, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is championing for the rights of those with speech challenges.

Kyle T. Mosley

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Foundation
In this story:

HOUSTON — Most NBA fans know Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for his accomplishments on the basketball court as a fiercely competitive NCAA champion at Kentucky, second overall NBA draft pick, and a relentless defender.

The former No. 1 NBA draft pick revealed what most will consider a liability — stuttering. However through his difficult journey, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has become a driven advocate, a humble community leader, and a fierce supporter of individuals who stutter.

In our conversation, Kidd-Gilchrist was transparent, honest, and refreshing. He opened up about his lifelong stutter, he recalled how alienating it felt to be the only person on his team, or in his school, who spoke like him. “For a long period of time, I was running from it,” he said in sentiment many can relate to, whether or not they share his experience.

The turning point came during the NBA’s pandemic-era “bubble” season, when Kidd-Gilchrist resolved to step up as a voice for others. He embraced his personal challenges and founded Change & Impact. It's become an well-known nonprofit organization committed to breaking the stigma surrounding stuttering and offering support to those navigating similar journeys.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: An Advocate For Change & Impact

At its core, Change & Impact tackles both the social perception of stuttering and the practical challenges that block access to care. As Kidd-Gilchrist put it, “If I can lend a voice to those and also help…that’s what it’s all about.” While many programs focus solely on awareness, his foundation goes broader: partnering with speech therapists, support groups, hospitals, colleges, and more.

A primary focus, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist explained, is helping children and young adults, especially those in underserved communities, find resources, mentorship, and the courage to pursue higher education. The organization is already serving kids from Hampton Roads to Philadelphia and Kentucky, with a dream to reach all 50 states.

“We try to help kids everywhere,” he says, “but you know, that takes time.”

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Fighting for Policy Change—One State at a Time

What sets Kidd-Gilchrist apart as an athlete-advocate is his hands-on approach to legislative change. After learning that speech therapy for people who stutter is “not covered by insurance firms all the time,” he moved his family to Washington, D.C., spending years as a citizen lobbyist on Capitol Hill. Meeting with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, he doggedly pressed for change.

His efforts have already borne fruit: “I helped pass a bill in Kentucky and also New York and also Nevada… and also Pennsylvania.” These measures aim to ensure that speech pathology services—essential for people who stutter — are accessible and covered by healthcare plans for those who need them most.

But he’s not stopping. His self-declared goal? “To get all 50 states passed.”

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Harnessing Athlete Advocacy

Kidd-Gilchrist’s work is strengthened by his NBA pedigree and fraternity. Former teammates and NBA associates have reached out to support his efforts, and he’s keen on leveraging this sports world network further.

He mused about Michael Vick in Hampton Roads and DeSean Jackson in Philadelphia, adding “star power” to support advocacy and outreach.

But at the heart, Kidd-Gilchrist sees himself as proof that everyone, whether an athlete or not, with or without a stutter, has something meaningful to give. His message is clear: “There is a space out there where they can help their community… Whatever the case might be.”

The Road Ahead: Spreading Hope and Resources

For those interested in learning more, Kidd-Gilchrist directs people to www.changeandimpact.org — a hub for parents, kids, educators, and anyone ready to lend support or seek help.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s journey is far from over, but he’s already proven the reach of one person’s determination: from the hardwood to Capitol Hill, change and impact aren’t just the name of his foundation, they’re the legacy he’s building.

BASKETBALL

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball