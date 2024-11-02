HBCU Legends

Mo Williams Agrees To Contract Extension With Jackson State

Coach Williams is turning around the JSU basketball program.

Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends Sports Newswire

Nov 19, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams reacts to play against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jackson, MS - Jackson State University President, Dr. Marcus Thompson, and Vice President/Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson, announced a contract extension for head men's basketball coach Mo Williams on Friday morning.

Williams is in his third year as the head coach and is a native of the city of Jackson.

Quote from head men's basketball coach Mo Williams…

"I am blessed, definitely blessed and humble. This is home for me, I believe in this program, I believe in this university, and it's heartwarming to feel the same from the university. I want to thank the President, Dr. Thompson, and our AD and everyone that was involved in making this decision."

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

