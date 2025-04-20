NBA Legend Allen Iverson Joins Sports Stars At Norfolk State's Spring Game
The Michael Vick era kicked off this afternoon at William "Dick" Price Stadium on the campus of Norfolk State University. Coach Vick, the coaching staff, and football players concluded the Spartans' Spring practice in front of excited spectators.
"It was good to see," Vick said. "Those guys have been telling me they are going to come out and support, and I expect to see that all season. It's good to have the local hometown heroes come out. Guys who our players can look at as role models, great citizens of the Hampton Roads and just good people."
Also, several sports figures pulled up to the stadium supporting Saturday's event. The notable attendees were Allen Iverson (NBA Great), Tyrod Taylor (NFL Quarterback), Keyshawn Davis (Boxer), Virginia senator Aaron Rouse, and congressman Bobby Scott.
"It's a beautiful feeling just to be out here and see all the people out here," Allen Iverson said to WAVY-TV 10 News. "Just embracing Mike [Vick] and what he's trying to do with Norfolk State. Just, I'm here. This is my thing. I want to be a part of this. I want to have a lot to do with this."
SPRING GAME NOTES FROM NSU ATHLETICS
The Spartans participated in a mix of position drills, seven-on-seven matchups, one-on-one showdowns, and full team live periods throughout the afternoon. William & Mary transfer Dresean Kendrick, who wowed spectators earlier with a flashy one-handed grab in traffic, hauled in a goal-line touchdown pass from Israel Carter for the first touchdown of the day.
A few minutes later, All-MEAC running back Kevon King converted close to the end zone for another score. Kam'Ryn Thomas also made a highlight grab, soaring high to complete a catch across the middle of the field for a big gain.
Norfolk State's defense played tough throughout the day, putting on display the gritty culture the Spartans have instilled this spring. Delaware State transfer Khaleef Jimmison made an impressive play to break up a pass in the end zone, one of many bright spots in the Norfolk State secondary.
Jimmison emphasized the Spartans' tenacious mindset coming into Saturday's opportunity.
"We just wanted to compete," Jimmison said. "Compete, compete, compete. Be physical, intentional, detailed, and just compete.
MICHAEL VICK DOCUSERIES
Michael Strahan and Michael Vick are two of the world's most recognizable professional football stars. For years, both thrilled fans on the gridiron. In January, the football legends became classmates for their induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Today, BET Media Group announced a collaboration between HBCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's SMAC Entertainment and Michael Vick as he takes the lead at Norfolk State.
"We are excited to partner with BET to share the next chapter of our football journey and our lives, as we return home where it all started for us." Michael and Kijafa Vick said.
The BET Media Group has approved a new docuseries about Michael Vick that will chronicle his transformative journey returning to his home state of Virginia as the head coach of Norfolk State University's football team.
Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Fred Anthony Smith of SMAC Entertainment will be the executive producers on the project. While Tiffany E. Williams and Angela Aguilera serve as executive producers for BET Media Group.
BET and SMAC Entertainment will spotlight Vick's evolution from being a generational playmaker to transformational leader as he inspires an HBCU football program, school, and community.
"I know first-hand the power that HBCUs have on a community and the opportunity they give to so many student-athletes," SMAC Entertainment Co-Founder Michael Strahan said. "Michael Vick's commitment to impacting these young men's lives and passing along the gifts that football provided him is so inspiring. I'm excited for fans to join him on his journey with Norfolk State University."
From his electrifying performances at Warwick High School and Virginia Tech to transforming the quarterback position in the NFL, Michael Vick's legacy is defined by both impact and redemption. Now, as the 19th head coach of Norfolk State, Vick embarks on a deeply personal mission that extends beyond the game of football.
His story is about faith, second chances, community, and changing lives on and off the field. The series will offer an unfiltered look at Vick's transition into coaching, his bond with family, and the challenges and triumphs of building a program rooted in heart and hope.
This docuseries is part of BET's ongoing commitment to amplifying the power and pride of the Black experience. Through its #HBweCU initiative, BET continues to invest in the legacy and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, spotlighting HBCUs as vital institutions of education, empowerment, and cultural excellence.
"We're thrilled to welcome Michael Vick back to BET. Michael brought his first series to our network, and now we're proud to join forces with him again—this time alongside our partners at SMAC—to tell a powerful new chapter of his story. From NFL legend to HBCU coach, Mike's evolution is impactful, powerful, and inspiring. BET has always been a home for stories that celebrate growth, resilience, and Black excellence—and Mike's return embodies all of that. We're excited to spotlight this new chapter and shine a light on the heart, pride, and culture of HBCU athletics through his experience." Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, BET Media Group, said.
ABOUT MICHAEL VICK
Four-time NFL Pro Bowler Michael Vick is the 19th head football coach in the history of the Norfolk State University football program.
The largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Virginia, Norfolk State announced the hiring of the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in December 2024. Vick, who was born in Newport News, Va., returns to the region to replace Dawson Odums.
Prior to accepting the position at Norfolk State, Vick served as an analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff, and contributed to FS1's NFL coverage across all studio programming. He also hosted the Emmy-nominated original series Evolution of the Black Quarterback (Amazon Prime, SMAC Entertainment).
Vick entered the NFL as the first overall pick in 2001 with the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout his career, he impacted the game and league with the unique qualities he brought to his position, creating a new path for future generations of quarterbacks.
In just six years with the Falcons, Vick reached three Pro Bowls (2002, 2004 and 2005) and led the team to two playoff appearances, including the NFC Championship in 2004. During his final season in Atlanta, Vick put on one of his best performances, breaking the single season rushing record for a quarterback and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
Vick went on to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in 2010 posted more than 3,000 yards passing and nearly 700 yards rushing, with a total of 30 touchdowns, earning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award and selection to his fourth Pro Bowl.
After his 13th season and appearances with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Vick retired in 2017 as the league's all-time quarterback rushing leader with more than 6,100 yards on the ground, 22,000 yards in the air and a career passer rating of 80.5 with 169 career touchdowns.
As a redshirt freshman, Vick carried the Virginia Tech Hokies to an undefeated season and to the Bowl Championship Series national title game. In 1999, he led the NCAA in passing efficiency, a record for a freshman (180.4) and third-highest all-time mark. Vick also won an ESPY Award as the nation's top college player in addition to the first-ever Archie Griffin Award as college football's most valuable player.
Married to wife Kijafa, Vick is a proud father to four children.