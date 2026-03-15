INDIANA, Pa. – Winston-Salem State arrived in Pennsylvania with one objective: to dominate, not simply to advance.

With a tough defensive effort that forced 23 turnovers, produced 16 steals (twice as many as Gannon's eight), and held the Golden Knights to just 14.3 percent shooting from three-point range, the No. 3-seeded WSSU women's basketball team beat Gannon University 67-48 at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex on Saturday. The win sends them to the next round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Lady Rams are now 28-3 this season. That’s twenty-eight victories. For a CIAA program competing on the national stage in late March, this is more than a statistic; it’s a declaration.

Winston-Salem State Dominates Gannon | HBCU Legends

Charles Was Dominant, the Supporting Cast Was Ready

Maia Charles led the way. The forward scored a game-high 19 points on 7 field goals, added five free throws in 31 minutes, and delivered the kind of calm, efficient performance that shows she’s ready for March pressure.

Makayla Waleed and Jakaiya Mack each scored 10 points. The Lady Rams had three players in double figures, a balance that makes WSSU tough to prepare for. Waleed made 3 field goals, including a three-pointer, in 32 minutes.

Mack was strong inside, making 4 field goals with two three-pointers in 24 minutes. Nevaeh Farmer added nine points on 3 field goals in a team-high 34 minutes. Her steady presence and defensive energy stood out all game.

The Lady Rams shot 43.4 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three-point range, making 8 of 15 tries. They hit 61.9 percent of their free throws. They grabbed 35 rebounds to Gannon’s 34, winning the battle on the boards in a game that never felt close.

Winston-Salem State Dominates Gannon | Winston-Salem State Athletics

The Defensive Identity That Defines This Moment

The stats show what this team is all about.

WSSU forced 23 turnovers and recorded 16 steals. Gannon shot just 33.3 percent from the field and only 14.3 percent from three-point range. The Lady Rams limited a talented program to 48 points. The game was decided after the first quarter.

This didn’t happen by chance. Head coach Tracey Henderson has built a defensive mindset into the team, and it’s showing up when it matters most.

How It Unfolded

WSSU set the tone right from the start. They opened with a 9-0 run, capped by a Makayla Waleed jumper at 6:53, showing they meant business. By 3:28 in the first quarter, they led 19-4. Gannon answered with an 11-4 run to close the gap. WSSU still led 23-15 at the end of the quarter, which erased any remaining doubt.

A Maia Charles layup stretched the lead to 28-15. Nevaeh Farmer's wing three-pointer expanded it to 35-21. As the half waned, the key sequence unfolded: Alana Biosse buried a buzzer-beater three. That shot sent the Lady Rams into halftime with a 43-28 lead and all the momentum.

After halftime, WSSU began the third quarter strong, ending any hope of a Gannon comeback. A 7-2 run in the third, finished by a Jakaiya Mack layup, pushed the lead to 50-32. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Rams were up 57-37.

Gannon made one last push with a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 15 at 7:12. However, each time Gannon narrowed the gap, Winston-Salem State answered. At 2:38, Maia Charles made a layup to extend the lead to 65-46. In the final minutes, the Lady Rams secured the win at the free-throw line.

Final: WSSU 67, Gannon 48.

Why This Run Matters

Let’s be clear on what Winston-Salem State is accomplishing right now.

HBCUs rarely advance deep in the NCAA Division II Tournament. When it happens, it reverberates—not only for the program or the CIAA, but for every young woman at an HBCU who sees what’s possible.

With a 28-3 overall record and 14-2 in CIAA play, the Lady Rams have earned national respect. They represent not just Winston-Salem, N.C., but every HBCU that has ever been overlooked, underseeded, or doubted on the national stage.

Each tournament win is a milestone. Every powerful performance reinforces that HBCU excellence is the rule—not the exception.

What's Next

The Lady Rams aren’t done yet. No. 3-seeded WSSU will play the winner of No. 1 Indiana (Pa.) vs. No. 4 Seton Hill on Sunday, March 16. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.

The top seed is the only thing standing between WSSU and the next step in their journey. But this team has shown all season that seeds are just numbers. The Lady Rams play as they know how—GREAT!

The next challenge awaits: In the following round, No. 3 Winston-Salem State (28-3) will play No. 1 Indiana (Pa.) on Monday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET inside the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex in Indiana, Pa.