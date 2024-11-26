HBCU Legends

Norfolk State Stars Named HBCU Basketball Players Of The Week | Nov. 18-24

Johnson and Hines led the Spartans and nation in the Stats Perform and HBCU+ national players of the week honors.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 18-24
HBCU Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 18-24 / CREDIT: NSU ATHLETICS
In this story:

Norfolk State Stars named the HBCU Basketball Players Of The Week by Stats Perform and HBCU+ for Nov. 18-24.

In college basketball, players reach the pinnacle of the game in different ways. It matters not how you get there but that you can reach the top.

The same is true for our Week 3 HBCU Players of the Week. One player overcame a slow start to the season, and the other has started hot and maintained that level of play throughout the year so far. But both delivered eye-popping numbers in Week 3 and deserve our attention for the remainder of the season.

DIAMOND JOHNSON -HBCU Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 18-24
DIAMOND JOHNSON -HBCU Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 18-24 / CREDIT: NSU ATHLETICS

Women's Player of the Week: Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State

Our first repeat winner of the year for either the women or the men is Diamond Johnson, who continues to be a dominant force fueling a solid start to the season for Norfolk State.

Johnson has been consistently excellent for the Spartans. She's scored in double figures, played at least 30 minutes, and dished out at least three assists in every game this season. This week was no exception and featured two of Johnson's three highest-scoring games of the season.

The Spartans found themselves trailing Radford after three quarters in their first game this week, but Johnson did it all down the stretch to help ensure the victory. She tallied eight points, two assists, and three steals in the fourth quarter alone, giving Norfolk State a 71-65 win on Wednesday. Johnson had 22 points, five steals, and three assists for the game while making all eight of her free-throw attempts.

Norfolk State got a much more relaxing win against UNC Wilmington, using a 23-7 opening quarter on Saturday to coast to a 71-52 victory. Johnson led the way again with 20 points, five assists, six rebounds, and six steals.

The scoring was up for Johnson this week, but the steals stuck out. Johnson had ten steals in her first five games of the season, which is respectable. But she tallied 11 in her two games this week. Johnson was already the offense's focal point, and this week, she generated some easy possessions for her team by getting live-ball turnovers.

Norfolk State has been incredibly impressive as a team so far. The Spartans are now 6-1, with the only loss coming at No. 22 Alabama. Johnson has been the key to this run to start the season, and considering how consistent she's been, there's no reason to expect that to stop anytime soon.

CJ HINES
CJ HINES / CREDIT: NSU ATHLETICS

Men's Player of the Week: CJ Hines, Alabama State

CJ Hines got off to a slow start in his first two games of the year against two tough opponents. He shot a combined 4 of 19 from the field against UNLV and LSU and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.

But great scorers have a way of bouncing back, and Hines broke through this week in a big way. He hit three 3-pointers in all four games and led the Hornets in scoring in three of the four games. After starting the season 0-2, Alabama State had a big week, going 3-1 and moving back to .500.

Hines kicked off the week last Monday with 21 points in 20 minutes as Alabama State routed Virginia-Lynchburg 115-64. Then, the Hornets played three games over the weekend in the Akron Basketball Classic.

On Friday, Hines had an efficient 15 points in an 85-67 victory over Omaha. Hines scored 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the 3-point range.

The weekend's second game was much closer as Alabama State held off Lamar 77-75 on Saturday. Hines had 24 points – his highest scoring output in two seasons at Alabama State – and a big 3-pointer with 49 seconds left to extend a two-point lead to five. The Cardinals played the foul game down the stretch but could not complete the comeback.

The final game of the week was the only loss for the Hornets, as they fell to Akron 97-78, but Hines kept his impressive play going, scoring 19 points on just 13 shots from the field. Akron moved to 4-0 at home and could score at will against Alabama State, but Hines held his own again to cap an impressive week.

The scoring numbers for Hines prove his efficiency, but pay attention to how well he has taken care of the basketball. Hines had three turnovers against Akron, and it was the first game of all season that he'd turned over more than once. His lack of turnovers is very impressive for someone who shoulders a lot of offensive responsibility. If he can carry over the momentum from his excellent week, Hines will be a player to watch out for in the coming months.

HBCU Football Programs' Historic Day, Trouble At PV, JSU & SCS Dominate | HBCU Legends Podcast

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball