Texas Southern Removes Kevin Granger’s Banner: My First‑Hand Account, Legacy and Unanswered Questions

HOUSTON, Tx. — On Thursday night, I attended the Prairie View A&M–Texas Southern doubleheader at Texas Southern University’s Health & Physical Education Arena to cover the games.

Before I arrived, a TSU alumnus messaged several media colleagues and me, reporting that Dr. Kevin Granger’s banner of his retired No. 10 jersey had been taken down from the rafters. Once inside the arena, I confirmed the banner was no longer hanging, photographed the empty space where it had been displayed, and shared that image on social media to document what I observed in real time.



Given the sensitivity of Dr. Granger’s current legal situation and his legacy as a former Texas Southern student‑athlete and athletic director, my goal in this article is to report what I saw and experienced at H&PE Arena, place it in context with his basketball career and administrative role, and raise questions about the university’s handling of his retired number without drawing legal conclusions.

What follows reflects my first‑hand observations at the game, conversations with individuals inside the athletic department, and publicly available information on the lawsuit and leadership changes at TSU.

MY ACCOUNT

The banner’s absence was noticeable to the media attending the event but not to leadership at TSU. After the men’s contest, I approached a high‑ranking member of the athletic department to learn what led to the banner’s removal and where it was taken. The administrator looked up at the rafters, puzzled, then said, “I had no idea it was removed, and I’m here every day.” Their response felt genuine, and they said they would look into the matter.



Dr. Kevin Granger's Attorney Responds To Lawsuit | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Dr. Granger, who served as the vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern, has been a central figure in TSU athletics since being hired in February 2019. The banner’s removal comes as he remains on administrative leave from his role following a June 2, 2025, lawsuit alleging sexual assault, filed in Harris County by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of a client who is still employed by the university. The case is ongoing.

The lawsuit is civil, not criminal; Granger has denied the allegations; the case remains active; TSU says he is on administrative leave during an independent investigation.

Texas Southern President James W. Crawford appointed Dr. Paula Jackson as interim athletic director in August 2025, leaving the program’s day‑to‑day operations in her hands while Granger’s status remains unresolved.

To date, the university has not publicly clarified whether Granger is still employed in any capacity or outlined any timeline for a final decision. For many in the program, that legal cloud is now colliding with a legacy that was cemented long before Granger ever wore a suit on the sideline.

From 1992 to 1996, under legendary head coach Robert Moreland, Kevin Granger was not just a player at Texas Southern — he was a force on Cleburne Avenue. He arrived on campus, made an immediate impact, and left as one of the most accomplished guards in TSU and SWAC history.

His honors include being named SWAC Freshman of the Year in 1992. In 1996, he led the nation in scoring, averaging 27 points per game, a feat that put both his name and Texas Southern’s on the national radar. He became a two‑time Black College All‑American, earned MVP honors of the SWAC Tournament in 1994, and helped lead TSU to SWAC Tournament championships in 1994 and 1995.

Dr. Kevin Granger | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

By the time he graduated, Granger had climbed to fifth on the school’s all‑time scoring list with 1,971 points. In recognition of that résumé, he was inducted into the Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame in 2024. But for many who watched him dominate in maroon and gray, the ultimate tribute came in 2002, when TSU retired his No. 10 jersey. At that moment, he joined a select group of HBCU icons whose numbers hang as permanent reminders of what excellence in sports looks like at their alma maters.

That is what made Thursday night feel odd.

At Texas Southern, Granger’s No. 10 was part of the TSU sports story, a visual reminder that an HBCU guard once led the entire NCAA in scoring and did it from right there at H&PE. Now, that space is empty.

Texas Southern has not said whether the banner’s removal is temporary, part of a broader review of university honors, or permanent. There has been no public explanation from the administration, which deepens the lack of clarity and has prompted speculation from both inside and outside the university about why the decision was made. The university has not publicly connected the removal to the pending lawsuit.

One cannot overlook the gravity of the allegations, and some observers may view the timing of the banner’s removal through that lens. At this point, however, any direct link between the legal case and the status of the banner remains unconfirmed.

What is clear is that the university sits at a crossroads between two hard truths: the seriousness of the allegations against a former athletic director and the undeniable impact of one of its greatest players.

For now, the rafters at H&PE Arena feel different. Colder. Where a legend’s number once watched over the court he helped define, there is only open space. Whether that void is temporary or becomes part of the new story at Texas Southern is a decision only the administration can make.

H&PE Arena has gone from hallowed to hollow. Will the No. 10 ever return to its place in the rafters?



We shall see.

