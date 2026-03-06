Prairie View A&M Sweeps Texas Southern 70-59, Claims 8th Seed in SWAC Tournament
In this story:
HOUSTON, Tx. — Prairie View A&M completed a season sweep of rival Texas Southern with a 70-59 victory Thursday at H&PE Arena, as guard Dontae Horne delivered an explosive offensive performance of 26 points and Cory Wells added 20 points to set the tone for the Panthers.
Prairie View A&M head coach Byron Smith credited his team's defensive identity as the catalyst for the win, saying the Panthers' ability to "guard and defend and finish great defensive possessions with rebounds" was what sparked the offense.
Horne picked apart Texas Southern's 2-3 zone defense, repeatedly finding himself open on the wing, burying 4 three-pointers, attacking the basket, grabbing 6 rebounds, and creating scoring opportunities for his teammates with 3 assists.
"My point guard kept finding me on the wing for the three," Horne said. "Coach always told me to be confident, so I was just letting it ride."
The victory comes amid a season that Smith described as filled with adversity — from roster chemistry issues driven by the transfer portal to injuries to key contributors.
Panthers leading scorer, Tai’Reon Joseph, who was among the top four or five scorers in the nation earlier this season, is currently battling a nagging plantar fascia injury following an earlier shoulder ailment. Smith said the team has enough depth to compensate.
Lance Williams, who orchestrated the Panthers' offense with six assists and eight rebounds in 40 minutes of floor leadership, has embraced a leadership role at the point.
"Coach Smith always preaches to me that I've got to be the dog," Williams said. "Every game I go in head first, just thinking to play my hardest and fight with my teammates as hard as I can — and the results are positive."
ABOUT THE SWAC TOURNAMENT
Smith was cautiously optimistic heading into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, drawing a parallel to last season's Alabama State squad — a team that caught fire late, won the SWAC Tournament, and earned an NCAA Tournament bid.
"Maybe we can have a run like Alabama State," Smith remarked. "These guys have been through a lot of adversity. But it seems like in the last seven to ten days, we're starting to gel."
Prairie View A&M will travel to Atlanta on Saturday for the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Basketball Tournament, which starts on March 9 at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.
The Panthers will open the playoffs as the No. 8 seed on March 10 in Game 3 against the winner of the No. 10 Alabama State-No. 11 Alcorn State contest.
Does Prairie View A&M have a chance to shock the favorites in an upset during the SWAC Tournament? Williams stated it this way: "Keep the work consistent and just keep our foot on the gas.”
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze